Should You Watch - May 2026

By: Jason Cranberry | Metro | Published May 4, 2026

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"Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord"

Sci-Fi / Action / Adventure

Disney +

Series

Should You Watch? Yes

Cast out, discarded, thought deceased Darth Maul returns in “Maul – Shadow Lord” and I’m here for it! I love when a villain is the focus for a show, because let’s face it, the evil doer always makes the show anyway.



Maul first appeared in “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” movie and was bisected by Obi-Wan Kenobi and thought dead until he started re-emerging in the “Clone Wars” cartoon series where he is built artificial legs. He is seen again in “Rebels” battling Ahsoka Tano and now back again in his own titled show.



Maul leads his own mercenary force plundering and gaining funds by taking from other crime syndicates. While on missions he runs into Devon Izara, a young hiding padawan Jedi that gains his interest. Seeking to make her his apprentice the two intertwine repeatedly while fighting each other and due to circumstances working together. We can start to see that Devon is kind of falling to Maul’s persuasion on numerous cases.



As we delve further into the series Maul must face two inquisitors that inform him that the Emperor wants him dead. With this news we find Maul’s hatred of the Emperor grow stronger and stronger as he begins to want revenge on the Emperor for destroying his childhood and making who he is today.



With this growing hatred we start to see that Maul might be becoming an anti-hero and may just work with the Jedi and Rebel forces to thwart the Inquisitors, Empire and Emperor. (It should be noted that the series is not yet completed as of this review).

I’ve always been a fan of the Star Wars cartoon series. I just feel that the storytelling is so much better and clearer than live-action. With that said, most of the cartoon series do take a while to develop.



So far though I do like that we have a villain as our central character, and we are watching him try to complete his mission yet still struggling to find his purpose and which side of the line he will walk on.

This is a great series for young and old alike.

"Thrash"

Drama / Horror

Netflix

Movie

Should You Watch? Yes



There’s no better monster to use in a movie than sharks, I mean RIGHT!? No other monster is REAL, can be unseen and is known to attack humans. With “Thrash” we get an army of bull sharks and a pregnant Great White. Let the feeding frenzy begin!



The town of Annievielle in South Carolina faces a category 5 hurricane and is alerted to evacuate. As per usual though not everyone adheres to the warning. As the hurricane hits the area, flooding ensues and the town sea wall collapses, and water rushes and engulfs the town. That’s not all either, as bull sharks sweep into town and have quite the hunger.



We follow multiple groups of people either trying to stay alive or attempting to rescue those in need. All of whom are trying to avoid being bait for the sharks.



I was kind of surprised that I liked this one. The story was well done and believable, especially with all the horrific weather stories happening now days.

If you’re into monster/shark stories this is a definite must watch for you. If you’re not a fan of Jaws… get out of the water, then!

"Michael"

Drama

Movie

Should You Watch? Yes

HEEEEE! HEEEEEEE!!! SHOOOWWWUUUU!!!



Anyone who is a fan of Michael Jackson will need to see “Michael.”



“Michael” follows the life of Michael Jackson from childhood with the Jackson 5 to his rise to fame in his solo career.



Follow the struggles of Michael’s childhood years as he attempts to live the life of a kid all while succumbing to his father’s demanding orders and ambitions for his family and children.



As Michael becomes a young adult we see him trying hard to become independent all while avoiding his father’s disapproval.

Jaafar Jack who plays Michael, and is the real-life nephew of Michael Jackson, played the part wonderfully. He truly captured the ‘King of Pop’s’ mannerisms and voice.



The music is spot on, and in a Michael Jackson biopic – it had better be.

There were a few flaws or questions I had from the movie, such as how long he lived with the family and the sequence of order of the songs and career. Alas though, I am not a Michael Jackson historian as I did not fall in love with his music until I got the tape “Bad”. Yes, TAPE, look it up youngsters.

Overall if you ever enjoyed Michael’s music you won’t go wrong with “Michael”. It’s not quite a thriller, but it’s not bad either.



View previous Should You Watch? now:

April 2026 - DTF St. Louis, The Pitt, Bridgerton

March 2026 - Wonder Man, Star Trek: Starfleey Academy, and Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

February 2026 - The Traitors, Weapons, and Train Dreams

January 2026 - Heated Rivalry, Eleanor the Great, and Avatar: Fire and Ash

December 2025 - Stranger Things, Landman, and Nobody Wants This

November 2025 - Matlock, Boots, and Monster: The Ed Gain Story

October 2025 - Marvel Zombies, La Dolce Villa, and My Oxford Year

September 2025 - Wednesday, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Happy Gilmore 2

August 2025 - Superman, The Fantastic 4: First Steps, The Gilded Age, and The Wild Robot

July 2025 - Overcompensating, Straw and Hacks

June 2025 - Andor, Companion and The Last of Us

May 2025 - Daredevil Born Again, 1923 and The White Lotus

April 2025 - Anora, American Primeval and Cobra Kai.

March 2025 - Enlighted, Loudermilk and Running Point.