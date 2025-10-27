Should You Watch? - November

By: Jason Cranberry | Metro | Published October 27, 2025

"Matlock"

Drama

CBS/Paramount+

2 Seasons (Season 2 now in progress)

Should You Watch? Yes

If you haven’t been watching Matlock, then you should be held in contempt.



I’m convinced that everything Kathy Bates touches is golden, even in her golden years.



Kathy Bates plays Matty, who after years of being a lawyer returns to the fold to investigate the corrupt firm of Jacobson Moore, who she feels hid the truth in a narcotics case and help cause the death of her daughter.



Upon her secret investigation Matty makes numerous allies, enemies, and hurdles numerous obstacles all while having to prove her lawyer prowess both in and out of the courtroom.



The series takes numerous twists and turns all while having great court battles cases involving Matty and her team.



If you were a fan of The Practice, Boston Legal, LA Law, or How to get away with Murder (all recommended) you should watch and enjoy Matlock.

"Boots"

Comedy/Drama

Series

Netflix

Should You Watch? Yes



It’s the 90’s, you’re about to finish high school, you have no money or direction in your life, and you’re closeted. What do you do? Well, you enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps of course!

That’s what Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer) does upon the encouragement of his best friend Ray (Liam Oh). The two embark to Marine Bootcamp as Cameron clings to his secret before the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy of the 90’s. The harsh realities of hiding his true self all while being tempted and threatened during his training from fellow cadets and instructors prove to be a real struggle that many young gay individuals faced in the early 90’s.



Cameron comes to find out though that he’s not the only one struggling to be who he truly is all while overcoming self-doubt in himself. He helps and inspire numerous other cadets and instructors and begins to earn their respect.



The series is based of the book The Pink Marine by Greg Cope.



I found the series quite enjoyable and finished it in one night.

"Monster: The Ed Gein Story"

Horror/Drama

Series

Netflix

Should You Watch? Yes

The topper this month is Monster: The Ed Gein Story. I am not a horror fan, but I couldn’t stop watching this one.



Surprisingly Monster: The Ed Gein Story is a few stories in one series, at least it felt that way to me. While watching the first two episodes (which were the best in my opinion) you start to think, “this all seems too familiar.” And if you keep watching, you understand why it is familiar.

Before starting the series, I did not know that Ed Gein was a real person, and this series is loosely based on him. In addition, I did not realize that Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the 3rd installment in the Monster series on Netflix which first did the Jeffrey Dahmer and then the Menedez brothers, neither of wish held my interest - despite starting them. Monster: The Ed Gein Story though definitely kept me going.



The series explores (very loosely) the life of convicted murderer and body snatcher Ed Gein (played creepily by Charlie Hunnam) in rural farmland of Wisconsin in 1944. Ed Gein is obviously not all together, and his mother (played by Laurie Metcalf) isn’t helping the situation either. In 1944 though it was a lot easier to get away with mischief and hide it and Ed excelled at it.

Also not helping the situation is Ed’s love interest Adeline Watkins (Suzanna Son) who seems to have quite a few issues of her own. Adeline seemed to expedite and assist in Ed’s cruel demonic intentions.



The best part of this series are the side stories that happen which demonstrate connections to Ed Gein. I won’t elaborate because I don’t want to give away anything to the series. But those ah-ha moments you have will prove themselves as you progress through the series.

If you are a fan of horror and gore this is a definite series for you.



