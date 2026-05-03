Crafting classes offer creative outlet, sense of community

The classes have been taking place since last fall, covering a variety of classes, and have since branched out to Clawson, Farmington Hills, and soon Armada.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published May 3, 2026

At a crafting class April 23 at the Hazel Park Recreation Center, attendees painted seashells Photo by Erin Sanchez

HAZEL PARK — A growing series of crafting classes in Hazel Park has spread to Clawson, Farmington Hills and soon Armada, attracting people of all ages to enjoy evenings painting, making crushed glass, crocheting, and even baking sourdough bread.

But organizers say the real draw is the sense of community.

The classes were started by Vicki Blanchard, a resident of Madison Heights who also owns a business there: Michigan Roots Artisan Shoppe, at 30443 John R Road, once a psychic shop now specializing in goods made in Michigan such as Traverse City cherries, Mackinac Island fudge, copper from Keweenaw Peninsula, and all kinds of locally made paperwork, pottery and more.

“It started off when I myself was just a maker, creating a lot of print shirts at the time, starting with my Cricut to make iron-on vinyl,” Blanchard said, noting some of her first sales were at a shop called Armade in MI, in Armada.

She then parlayed that experience into opening her own shop so she could support her fellow makers. Her network became so extensive that in October, Linda Williams, Hazel Park’s special projects supervisor, suggested Blanchard talk to the Hazel Park Recreation Center about starting classes there — a chance for her makers to bring residents together through art.

“The response has been tremendous,” Williams said. “They’ve taken our recreation program to a whole new level, one that we’ve never seen before.”

The courses are now held at multiple locations, including the Hazel Park Recreation Center, at 620 W. Woodward Heights Blvd. in Hazel Park; the Hunter Community Center, at 509 Fisher Court in Clawson; Avocato Catfe, at 38437 Grand River Ave. in Farmington Hills; and Armade in MI, at 23009 E. Main St. in Armada.

The schedule can be found at michiganrootsartisanshoppe.com. Prices range from $25-$80, tools and materials included. The Avocato Catfe in Farmington Hills has an additional entry fee — and it also features cats climbing all over the place, Blanchard noted with a laugh.

“There has just been so much demand,” she said.

The crushed glass class has been especially popular. Here, the glass is colored and crushed, filling spaces shaped by wood cutouts, with resin used to bind them. Other classes have included painting seashells, crocheting, and baking sourdough bread — a course that includes a starter kit and instructions on how to “feed it” at home, so it stays fresh for the next round of baking.

No prior experience is required. People are encouraged to come as they are.

“My theme, my goal, is you get to come out, express yourself, and there’s no judgment — it’s all fun, just hanging out. So, if you want to paint and have the craziest colors, then go for it. Don’t expect the norm, don’t follow society. Just be as fun as you want,” Blanchard said.

This summer, Blanchard will also be offering Kids Mornings and Teen Craft Nights, tailored to their respective age groups. More details will be available at the website.

Blanchard said she has seen all sorts at the classes, from couples on dates, mothers spending quality time with their daughters, groups of coworkers looking to connect after work, and people looking to make new friends.

“It’s giving people a chance to step away and laugh, talk to new people, or just enjoy a break from the everyday same things, the stresses they’re feeling,” Blanchard said. “I’ve heard people say they’ve never come out to something like this by themselves before, but they’re so glad they did — and that makes me so happy.”