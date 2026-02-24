Should You Watch - March 2026

By: Jason Cranberry | Metro | Published February 24, 2026

"Wonder Man"

Action

Disney +

1 Season

Should You Watch? No

You wait so long for some of these streaming companies to come out with something new that you hold onto your membership and when the show fails to deliver you ask yourself, “why didn’t I cancel.”



That’s how I felt after “Wonder Man”. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a HUGE Marvel fan, so I really wanted this to be good. Simon Williams (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is our main character struggling to make it as an actor. I have to say I was so annoyed by Simon’s indecisiveness and ability to overthink and mess things up for himself that I must give kudos to Yahya’s acting. Simon Williams during the show is such a mess, that it hurt my head watching him.



Our other main character, Trevor Slattery (played by the wonderful Ben Kingsley) who you may remember as the Mandarin in the Iron Man movies is now out of prison and is also struggling to make it as an actor when he runs into Simon and the two clumsily begin to work with each other.

Unbeknownst to Simon though, Trevor has been blackmailed to follow Simon to find out for a secret organization if he has special powers. As the two work together, Trevor starts to bond with Simon and struggles with the forced mission he has been tasked with.

When doing a super-hero show you expect to see a lot of costume fighting action and super-villains. Wonder Man is more a developmental story about how Simon starts to get his powers and his attempt to hide them. So don’t expect a monumental superpower thriller here.



On the positive side our two main actors really deliver great performances. I just wish the series had a little more punch and explosions.

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy"

Drama / Sci-Fi

Paramount +

Series

Should You Watch? No



Is it just me or is Star Trek on Paramount + just getting destroyed? The only Star Trek series that I find even halfway decent is “Strange New Worlds” and even that one is hard to follow the storyline episode to episode.



“Star Trek: Starfleet Academy” was abysmal. A total let down. Impulse engines down. Eject the core captain!



The show focuses on Starfleet Cadets learning at Starfleet Academy. So much like Deep Space Nine, you’re locked into one position. Now Deep Space Nine struggled the first few seasons because of this fact, but they were able to pull out of the gridlock later in the show. “Starfleet Academy” does take the cadets on training expeditions with their ship Athena, but for the most part we are at the Academy.

I think the main problem with the show is the cast of characters and the actors portraying them. Here’s a few that I had issues with:



• Nahla Ake is our cadets commanding officer and is played by Holly Hunter. I find the character and the voice of Holly so annoying.

• Sandro Rosta as Caleb Mir joins the academy through guidance from Nahla as she promises to help him search for his mother. I just don’t understand why he would agree since he was already out in space looking, and going to Starfleet Academy keeps him for the most part landlocked. There’s more to this agreement that just didn’t make sense to me either.

• Our Klingon cadet is played by Karim Diane. He’s unlike other Klingons as he a pacifist. And Karim does such a horrific job of trying to portray a Klingon voice that he sounds like a child playing on recess imitating what he saw on tv with his friends.

• Gina Yashere plays Lura Thok, a part Klingon part Jem’Hadar. Her boisterous and angry attitude is nonstop. I don’t know how anyone would be able to put up with her in real life.

• Lastly Kerrice Brooks play Sam who is a Kasqian which is a hologram. This character is so beyond annoying.

The only bright spot was that the show brough back the hologram doctor from Voyager, Robert Picardo who is now 900 years old.

Paramount + seems determined to keep the Star Trek audience coming back, but if the continually keep producing clunkers, the audience will soon boldly go somewhere else.

My advice – go find “The Orville” if you can – it was great acting and writing.

"Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"

Drama

HBO Max

Series

Should You Watch? Yes

A “Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” is a prequel to HBO’s big hit “Game of Thrones”, but don’t expect a big elaborate world and cast of characters in this series, not yet anyway.



We follow Ser Duncan a hedge knight whose mentor Ser Arlan of Pennytree has passed away of old age. Ser Duncan travels alone and attempts to make his way into knighthood but finds it’s not that easy of a task.

Upon his travel he runs into a small boy named Egg (played by Dexter Sol Ansell) due to the fact he has no hair. Both characters have preconceived notions as to who the other is. Egg believes that Duncan is a noble knight and Duncan thinks that Egg is just a stable boy. Neither notion could be further from the truth.

When Duncan leaves the stable, Egg follows him and persuades Duncan to let him become his squire. Duncan half-heartedly agrees and the two set out on their adventure.

You’d think Duncan would be your main character in this series, but it’s Egg that kind of makes the show interesting.

When the two arrive in a nearby town, Duncan attempts to enter a tournament to prove himself a worthy knight. The task proves more difficult as Duncan must prove that he is a knight, but it’s obviously as the two go about the village that Egg is the brains of the operation.

Trouble of course ensues which leads to Duncan getting in trouble and we also find out Egg’s identity (I try not to ruin things for those who may watch).

In true Game of Thrones fashion, the twist and turns and angry characters start to develop, and we are compelled to watch to see what happens next.



A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is more lighthearted than Game of Thrones and the episodes are typically under an hour. There’s no big cinematic productions or monsters – yet, but you will start to notice some of the big names and cities from the original series,

So, if you are a Game of Thrones fan, this would be a must watch for you. If you’re not, it probably shouldn’t be on you watch list.



