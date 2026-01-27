Should You Watch - February 2026

By: Jason Cranberry | Metro | Published January 27, 2026

"The Traitors" (Season 3 and 4)

Reality Show Competition Series

Peacock

4 Seasons

Should You Watch? Yes

Reality shows are not really for me. Housewives, Survivor, Big Brother – NO! But when I was scrolling through Peacock, I saw former Olympic skater Johnny Weir was going to be on the Traitors reality show, and if you have ever watched Johnny Weirs series, “Be Good Johnny Weir” you know he’s good television.



At the time, season 4 was not out yet, so I decided to give season 3 a go. I WAS IMMEDIATELY ADDICTED! I couldn’t stop watching the drama, backstabbing, lousy detective work, poor strategy and the host Alan Cumming camp it up to perfection.



Our stars must try to eliminate designated “traitors” from the castle through a series of mini-challenges and round table investigations that just turn into verbal assaults - you’ll want to have your popcorn ready for these. Players then vote who they think is a traitor and once the person is chosen, they stand up and reveal if they are indeed a traitor or is the cast expelled a faithful.

Later that night our traitor cast gets together and decides who they decide to murder at night to eliminate another character from the show.

Goal for the faithful’s is to eliminate all the traitors by the end of the show to to split the cash from the mini challenges throughout the season, but if one traitor is left at the end – they get all the money themselves.

I was at the edge of my seat for many episodes. Alan Cumming is a genius and hilarious as the host. Lots of twist and turns that will make you want to binge the show all the way through.



Season 3 is completed so I suggest starting there. I did try to watch season 1 but the players did not hold my attention. Currently I am enthralled with season 4 that is going on now.

I so want to play Traitors at my house this summer!

"Weapons"

Horror/Suspense/Mystery

HBO Max

Movie

Should You Watch? Yes



So when the Golden Globes come out, I always like to see what movies and actors they find worthy for their nominations.

I heard from a friend that “Weapons” was a good one, so I decided to give it a try.



If you are a loyal reader, you know that horror is not my genre, but “Weapons” does a really good job of tipping its toe just a little bit into the horror pool and putting the whole leg into the mystery part of the movie.



Elementary school teacher, Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) students all mysteriously disappear one night, except Alex Lilly (Cary Christopher). As the cases go unsolved the outraged community start to blame and turn on Ruth.



Some home video cameras show the children leaving the homes early in the morning and all running in an odd behavior.



One parent, Archer Graff (Josh Brolin) decides to start his own investigation into Ruth. As his investigation goes further, he falls into a mysterious web of evil and chaos with Ruth in the web with him.



“Weapons” does a great job of keeping you thinking and drawing conclusions as you get further and further into it. A lot of strong actors in this movie I believe really make it a hit even if you are not a horror fan.

"Train Dreams"

Drama

Netflix

Movie

Should You Watch? Yes

“Train Dreams” was one of those accidental finds you watch when you are endlessly scrolling through what you want to watch.



We follow the life of Robert Grainier (Joel Edgerton), a life that was not easy. Orphaned and alone, Robert gets through childhood without much purpose. He lives day-to-day without many accomplishments. Until one day he meets Gladys Olding (Felicity Jones).



The two court, marry, build a home, have a child. A simple life.

To make ends meet, Robert takes long working excursions building the Great Northern Railway which keeps him away from his wife and child for long spurts.



Robert watches the mistreatment of some Chinese workers which he obviously does not approve of but doesn’t intervene either.



Robert returns home to spend some time with his wife and kid before he takes another working excursion with a seasonal logging project. He again encounters people that leave a lasting impression on him.



Upon returning home, Robert and Gladys decide to try to work closer to the house and perhaps start their own lumber mill, but before they attempt the feat, Robert leaves for one last stint for logging to make extra cash.



Upon returning home there’s a massive forest fire and Robert tries to make his way to his families cabin unsuccessfully. After the fire dwindles, Robert makes his way to his home to find there’s nothing left.



It takes years for Robert to recover as he hopes that perhaps his wife and child escaped the blaze. He rebuilds. He gets new jobs to keep him close to home. He makes a few acquaintances. He lives as time passes by him. He experiences trains, automobiles, planes, movies, television and even space exploration.



This movie is so simple, that we all almost live it. Robert had so many reasons to be angry with life, but he instead just chose to go day by day. Hoping.



This one will make you think at the end. Maybe even stay in the back of your mind for a few days afterwards. Ponder.



