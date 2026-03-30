Should You Watch - April 2026

By: Jason Cranberry | Metro | Published March 30, 2026

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"DTF St. Louis"

Drama/Comedy

HBO Max

Series

Should You Watch? Yes

"DTF St. Louis" was by far my favorite to watch last month, and the series is still ongoing.



It seems to me that everything Jason Bateman is in now days is golden. The funny thing is his acting just seems so effortless.



Weatherman Clark Forest (Jason Bateman) befriends Floyd Smernitch (David Harbour) who is struggling with his work and family life. You wouldn’t know it though because Floyd is always so upbeat, positive and giving. This is especially portrayed with his relationship with his stepson. Clark finds Floyds outgoing personality appealing and the two start to grow a close friendship where they can reveal private discreet secrets to one another.



At a Cornhole party at the Smernitch household, Floyd’s wife Carol (Linda Cardellini) silently and seductive begins to seduce Clark.



Clark convinces Floyd to download the app “DTF St. Louis” which is for married individuals to have discreet affairs. As we progress through the series, we find Floyd supposedly murdered and our two detectives (played brilliantly by Richard Jenkins and Joy Sunday) enter the scene (completely opposite in their approach to finding the murderer) and the mystery to our love triangle dilemma ensues.



It should be mentioned again that this series is still ongoing at the time of this review. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed that it has everything – comedy, suspense, mystery. I also like the back and forth with the timeline in the series. It also explores people’s unusual sexual desires too – without judgement or shock.



This is a very strong cast too, with excellent acting across the board.



I’ve been recommending this one to everyone since I started it.

"The Pitt"

Drama

HBO Max

Series (2 seasons)

Should You Watch? Yes



This one is a HARD watch, but it is also a good watch.



“The Pitt” takes place in an emergency room in Pittsburgh where absolutely anything can go wrong, and it appears that it does in all the time.

There are so many actors in this series so I’m only going to name our main character Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch played by Noah Wyle. This poor guy is all I can say.

Robby must control a chaotic, never ending maelstrom ER which he and the staff have nicknamed “The Pitt”. With his doctors, nursing staff and residents all doing their best to control the madness and determine what is going on with their endless supply of patients.

The drama doesn’t just end with the patients though. There’s plenty of dysfunction going on with “The Pitts” staff as well. Drugs, parent issues, taking care of siblings, homelessness and much more is going on with just the staff.



Robby must work with an overcrowded and underfunded ER room in every episode of “The Pitt”. He also must endure computer hacking, a new uncooperative attending, family issues, and his staff’s breakdowns all while trying to keep it together.



“The Pitt” is rough. I was uncomfortable watching it, but that what makes is so good. The ability to make you feel their overwhelming struggles.



After watching “The Pitt” you see how important their jobs are, all while telling myself, “I would never want to do this job”.

"Bridgerton"

Drama

Netflix

Series (4 seasons)

Should You Watch? Yes

If you have not watched any seasons of Bridgerton I’ll give you the synopsis to each season in a nutshell. Every season, one of the children (eight in all) from the Bridgerton family starts a courtship and ends up getting married. The series takes place in 19th-century London.



With that said, I will say that every season of Bridgerton plays out like a mini-soap opera. So, if you like twist and turns, drama, sexual tension, backstabbing, conniving, gossip, fighting, love stories and everything that our daily soap operas use to be back in the day, you will enjoy any of the Bridgerton seasons and they all do continue on in a chronological order from season to season.



Focusing on season 4 which just ended, we are courting our free spirited playboy Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) who falls for the “Lady in Silver” (Sophie Baek played by Yerin Hall) at a masquerade ball.



The season is basically loosely based on “Cinderella” as the identity of the silver lady is unknown to Benedict as he searches everywhere to find her with the few clues he has.



Unfortunately, Sophie is not forthcoming to Benedict despite her feelings for him. Because as a maid in her household the two classes are not meant to mix, especially with the Bridgeton’s being high society.



Sophie’s evil stepmother has it out for her and discards her into society to fend for herself where she again falls into Benedicts arms, but he still yet does not know she is the one he is searching for.



I liked this season more than the others. It moved quickly and you really route for Sophie as there are many other obstacles she needs to overcome.



The relationship storyline between the Queen and her best friend was also very touching as was the story of the recently wed sister to her husband.



The costumes in Bridgerton are fantastic to see. From elegant to our more tasteless family’s gaudy colorful attire.



Do you need to watch season 1-3? No, but it does help.



Could you watch season 4 without the others? Yes, but it might leave you asking who the characters are.



View previous Should You Watch? now:

March 2026 - Wonder Man, Star Trek: Starfleey Academy, and Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

February 2026 - The Traitors, Weapons, and Train Dreams

January 2026 - Heated Rivalry, Eleanor the Great, and Avatar: Fire and Ash

December 2025 - Stranger Things, Landman, and Nobody Wants This

November 2025 - Matlock, Boots, and Monster: The Ed Gain Story

October 2025 - Marvel Zombies, La Dolce Villa, and My Oxford Year

September 2025 - Wednesday, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Happy Gilmore 2

August 2025 - Superman, The Fantastic 4: First Steps, The Gilded Age, and The Wild Robot

July 2025 - Overcompensating, Straw and Hacks

June 2025 - Andor, Companion and The Last of Us

May 2025 - Daredevil Born Again, 1923 and The White Lotus

April 2025 - Anora, American Primeval and Cobra Kai.

March 2025 - Enlighted, Loudermilk and Running Point.