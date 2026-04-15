The Friday Five — April 16-19

C&G Newspapers | Published April 15, 2026

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1. Record Store Day

April 18 • Various locations

Find new releases and exclusives — some in a limited run — from current and former artists on various formats, also chat with other music lovers and business owners during annual event celebrating culture of independent record stores, see list of participating locations at recordstoreday.com

Read more: Record Store Day strikes the right chord April 18

2. Craft shows, rummage sales and more

April 17-19 • Various locations

Clinton Township

Mom-to-mom and vendor sale features around 60 tables, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (early bird at 9:30 a.m.) April 18, The Pankow Center, 24600 Frederick Pankow Blvd., (586) 783-6577



Macomb Township

Spring craft and vendor show also includes concessions, raffle baskets, 50-50 and music by host LCN Bands, $3 admission, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18, L’Anse Creuse High School-North, 23700 21 Mile Road, facebook.com/lcnbandscraftshows



Shelby Township

Shop from 50-plus makers, bakers, farmers and small businesses during Spring Fling Handmade Market, $5 donation required, noon-4 p.m. April 19, indoor at Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave., packardprovinggrounds.org/event/spring-fling-handmade-market



St. Clair Shores

Spring resale runs 8 a.m.-3 p.m. April 17 and 9 a.m.-3. p.m. (early bird at 8 a.m.) April 18, enter from back parking lot at St. Margaret of Scotland, 21201 13 Mile Road, proceeds benefit McWarm program and St. Margaret Women’s Club, facebook.com/stmargaretscsmi



Warren

Rummage sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (early bird at 8 a.m.) April 17 and 9 a.m.-noon (fill a bag at 11 a.m.) April 18, St. Paul United Church of Christ, 31654 Mound Road, (586) 264-4777

3. Huntington Woods Men's Club auction

April 18 • Huntington Woods

45th annual event for community service organization celebrating 50 years, includes check in and beer and wine garden at 5 p.m., silent auction at 6 p.m., and live auction at 8:30, also complimentary food and refreshments, money raised to help purchase new sign for City Hall, Jaws of Life tools for new fire truck and other projects, virtual and in person at Gillham Recreation Center, 26363 Scotia Road, see catlog of items at facebook.com/hwmc1

Read more: Men’s Club auction to support city signage, Jaws of Life tools



Also up for bid:

Anchored in Hope Auction: A Yacht Rock Soireé

Dinner, live and silent auctions, raffle baskets and more, proceeds fund classroom resources, technology, tuition assistance and enrichment programs, 6-11 p.m. April 18, hosted by St. Isaac Jogue’s Catholic Church in St. Clair Shores but held at Century Banquet Center inside American Polish Century Club, 33204 Maple Lane in Sterling Heights, saintisaacjogues.com/community-events

4. Theater and music

April 16-19 • Various locations

‘Drinking Habits’

Comedic play about two nuns secretly making wine to save convent and reporters who go undercover to expose truth, 8 p.m. April 17-18 and 2 p.m. April 19, Ridgedale Players, 205 W. Long Lake Road in Troy, season continues on select dates until May 3, ridgedaleplayers.com

Read more: Winemaking nuns feature in Ridgedale Players’ ‘Drinking Habits’



'Legally Blonde: The Musical'

Presented by Novi High School Theater Department, 7 p.m. April 17-18, and 2 p.m. April 19, Fuerst Auditorium at NHS, 24062 Taft Road, purchase tickets online and at door

Read more: Novi High School theater students to present ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’



Macomb Symphony Orchestra concert

3 p.m. April 19, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, macombcenter.com



‘Disney’s High School Musical Jr.’

7 p.m. April 16-17 and 1 and 5 p.m. April 18-19, Mainstage Theatre at The Hawk - Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, thehawktheatre.com



Chamber music concert

Performance by University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, 7-8:30 p.m. April 17, Bloomfield Township Public Library, 1099 Lone Pine Road, btpl.org/events



‘Rhapsodies in Color’ concert

Hear Birmingham Concert Band perform George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody In Blue,” 3 p.m. April 19, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Road in Birmingham, birminghamconcertband.com



‘My Mother The Serial Killer’

Play about girl accused of poisoning schoolmate and how search for truth leads to possible connection of her mom, 8 p.m. April 17-18 and 2 p.m. April 19, presented by Rosedale Community Players, Peace Lutheran Church, 17029 W. 13 Mile Road in Southfield, continues on select dates until May 2, rosedalecommunityplayers.com



‘Shrek the Musical’

Presented by Roseville High School Drama Society, 7 p.m. April 17 and 2 and 7 p.m. April 18, Seraphime Mike Auditorium at Roseville Middle School, 16250 Martin Road, facebook.com/rosevillehighschool



Harmony in the Hills concert

Hear Detroit Symphony Orchestra harpist Alyssa Katahara, clarinetist Triniti Rives and cellist Jeremy Crosmer, 7 p.m. April 17, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo St. in Rochester, free but donations appreciated, harmonyinthehills.org

5. Cinderellas on the Dance Floor

April 17 • Ferndale

Early evening clubbing event for women (also trans and non-binary individuals) 21 and older, music by DJs Rimarkable and Stacey “Hotwaxx” Hale, no dress code required, 7-11 p.m., 215 West, 215 W. Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, cinderellasonthedf.com

Read more: ‘Cinderellas on the Dance Floor’ puts fresh spin on ladies’ night

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.