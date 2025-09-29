Should You Watch? October 2025

By: Jason Cranberry | Metro | Published September 29, 2025

Advertisement

"Marvel Zombies"

Action/Adventure

Disney +

Animated Series

Should You Watch? Yes

First let me say I’m a big Marvel fan, but I do not read too many of the comic books. So how closely the animated series “Marvel Zombies” follows the comic book series I cannot say. From what I watched I’d be surprised it follows the comic book series at all.



Secondly, I must admit that I’m happy to see that Disney is starting to gear some of their Marvel cartoon series (X-Men ’97) towards a more adult audience. DC has been doing this for years and I firmly believe that young kids do not usually watch cartoons any longer and the audience that is watching superhero comic book cartoons is a more adult audience because it is something they grew up with from their childhood. “Marvel Zombies” is violent, and many heroes die in this series, be prepared!



“Marvel Zombies” follows the uninfected Ms. Marvel, Ironheart and Kate Bishop – all of which had their own live action series on Disney +, which is why I do not believe this series follows the comic book story line. The trio finds a device that is supposed to summon help, but they must go on a long and dangerous adventure to activate the device where it needs to be to activate it.



Along the way our heroes run into numerous zombie dangers and also meet up with several other Marvel hero characters who are not or are infected by the zombie curse.



We find out that the zombies are controlled by an infected Scarlet Witch who’s ultimate goal is to completely rid earth of humans.

Lots of cameos, action, fights, death, make “Marvel Zombies” an enjoyable ride.



Only 4 episodes long make this series quick, not suitable for young children in my opinion.





"La Dolce Villa"

Romantic Comedy/Drama

Movie

Netflix

Should You Watch? Yes



I guess you could say I was into lighthearted romantic comedies in September. “La Dolce Villa” was a scenic experience as well as enjoyable.



Our man character, Olivia (Maia Reficco) decides upon encouragement for the mayor of a small Italy town, Francesca (Violante Placido) to purchase a run-down villa for $1. The mayor’s main objective is to breath young life into her elderly town.



When Olivia’s father, Eric (Scott Foley) hears of ridiculous plan he rushes of to Italy to speak some sense into his daughter. Upon arriving though Eric finds the beauty of the small town of Italy and their people as well as his daughters determination overpowering.



The three set off to make things happen, but turmoil ensues, and the townspeople of the small Tucson village must come together to assist our trio.



“La Dolce Villa” has some wonderful scenery throughout the movie. It reminded me a lot of one of my favorite movies, “Under the Tuscan Sun” (if you have not seen this one – it is a must see).



“La Dolce Villa” was not as good as “My Oxford Year”, but it also will not disappoint you.

"My Oxford Year"

Romantic Comedy/Drama

Movie

Netflix

Should You Watch? Yes

Skimming through the endless array of movies on Netflix I decided to give “My Oxford Year” a try.



Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson) decides to fulfil her dream of becoming a student and taking classes at Oxford. Upon arriving in England, she runs into playboy Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest) and thus begins the love/hate relationship between the two.



What I found most compelling with “My Oxford Year” was the way we are presented characters in the beginning and how your preconceived notions of them were misconstrued. Which leads me to tell you, without giving away too much, that you’ll just need to watch the movie yourself to see my meaning.



“My Oxford Year” has plenty of twists, turns and laughs to keep you occupied. I was pleasantly surprised that I enjoyed this one and even recommended to some of my friends.



View previous Should You Watch? now:

September 2025 - Wednesday, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Happy Gilmore 2

August 2025 - Superman, The Fantastic 4: First Steps, The Gilded Age, and The Wild Robot

July 2025 - Overcompensating, Straw and Hacks

June 2025 - Andor, Companion and The Last of Us

May 2025 - Daredevil Born Again, 1923 and The White Lotus

April 2025 - Anora, American Primeval and Cobra Kai.

March 2025 - Enlighted, Loudermilk and Running Point.