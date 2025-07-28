Should You Watch? August 2025

By: Jason Cranberry | Metro | Published July 28, 2025

Where Marvel has excelled in their movie prowess, DC has had its shortcomings. With “Superman” though, DC may be trying to get on track.



Our new Superman star is David Corenswet, and right away he’s easy on the eyes for our audience. We find Superman in turmoil right away, as he’s been defeated and needs assistance from the star of the show in my opinion, his dog Krypto.



As the movie progresses, we find that the general public is starting to doubt Superman’s true intentions on Earth as his arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), is manipulating the public through media and social networks.

Director James Gunn does a great job of introducing other DC characters throughout the movie without sacrificing our main character's direction.

Superman’s love interest, Lois Lane, as played by "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan, wouldn’t be my first pick for Lois, but I did find her comedic and seriousness fit well into the movie. I also really enjoyed Mr. Terrific’s (Edi Gathegi) appearances throughout the film too.

Overall, I was entertained and didn’t find anything overwhelmingly unbelievable or fake like I have in previous DC movies. Best of all, this is a movie for all ages to enjoy.

Looks like the FIFTH time is the charm for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps."



The best part of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is that there is an actual story other than how the team got their powers. The movie starts four years after our heroes have returned from space and obtained their powers. They have become Earth's heroes and are idolized by the public until our Silver Surfer enters the scene, proclaiming that Earth shall soon be destroyed by Galactus, the planet-devourer.



Earth looks to the Fantastic Four to save them, and off to space they go to see about stopping Galactus. Chaos then ensues and the Fantastic Four family cannot agree to a deal with Galactus.



As our team returns home and informs the citizens of Earth of the unsuccessful bargaining with Galactus, the people turn on their heroic family.

Not to be outdone, Mister Fantastic, Reed Richards, as played by Pedro Pascal, gets to work on devising a plan to stop the behemoth Galactus.

Now a main tidbit here: In the beginning of the movie, we are told we are on Earth-828, which is obviously a very retro-futuristic time frame for this Earth. I was a bit confused until I did my research, because I kept thinking during the movie that certain things would not exist in the 1960s on MY EARTH.

I found “The Fantastic Four: First Steps" — FANTASTIC!!! I did feel a Mother’s Day release might have been better than the summer release, as the movie mainly focuses on Sue Storm; why, I will not say. Watch it yourself and make sure to stay for the post credits. HINT HINT!

If you enjoyed "Downton Abbey," you are more than likely going to love “The Gilded Age,” as it is done by the same creator.



“The Gilded Age” is set in America and follows the wealthy “new money” Russell family and their across-the-street neighbors, the “old money” van Rhijn-Brook family, and all the shenanigans the two families face in the Upper East Side of New York in the 1880s.



The first two seasons of “The Gilded Age” were a bit more enjoyable to watch than our new Season 3. Season 1 and Season 2 moved much quicker with a lot more character development, while season 3 is focused more on Carrie Coon's Bertha Russell and her scheming, complaining and forcing individuals to do her will, including her own daughter.

Meanwhile, across the street, the van Rhijin-Brook family is dealing with footmen advancing themselves, a change of power in the household and an engagement of one of their own to one of the Russells of all people.

If you’re one for back-stabbing, conniving, gossiping and manipulation, you can’t go wrong with “The Gilded Age."

I started “The Wild Robot” on a whim one night and almost turned it off — but I’m so happy I didn’t.



Upon being delivered to humans, a shipwreck happens and Roz (our robot, as voiced by Lupita Nyong’o) becomes active and stranded on an island with no human life, but plenty of wildlife. Roz must adapt to her surroundings and also learn how to communicate with all the different species on the island.



While investigating the island, Roz, who is not accustomed to her surroundings or having a human controller, has an unfortunate accident resulting in the destruction and death of a goose nest, leaving only one egg. Roz protects the egg from Fink (Pedro Pascal), a clever red fox.

After clashing a bit, Fink sees the advantages the naive Roz presents to him and takes advantage of the situation for a while.



Our egg hatches and Roz’s programming comes into play, as she finds purpose in caring for the young goose. As time progresses, Roz adapts and finds that she may be becoming attached to her young goose, Brightbill (Kit Connor).



Our three misfit characters try their best to fit in, become friends and assist themselves and others in the harsh wilderness.



This was a wonderful story about friendship, family, helping one another despite differences and being who we want to be despite who we are told we should be. By the end of the movie, I was bawling my eyes out.

This one is perfect for the whole family.



