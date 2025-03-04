Metro | Published March 4, 2025

"Enlightened"

Comedy-Drama

Streaming on Max

Two seasons

Should You Watch? Yes



You’ll love her, you’ll hate her and you'd want to fire her if she worked for your company. Amy Jellicoe (Laura Dern) is a disgruntled corporate executive on a mission. You’ll be pulling out your hair as you enjoy her romp on a roller-coaster adventure.

"Loudermilk"

Comedy-Drama

Streaming on Netflix

Three seasons

Should You Watch? Yes



Sam Loudermilk (Ron Livingston) is a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with a blunt, sarcastic attitude that rubs everyone the wrong way. Although he is rude, there's a lot of truth to what he says. You’ll love the full cast of characters as they travel through their trials and tribulations. We're definitely hoping for more seasons of this one.

"Running Point"

Comedy

Streaming on Netflix

One season

Should You Watch? Yes



Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) takes over the family's professional basketball team, the LA Waves. Along the way, she must deal with her self-doubt, family rivalry, emotional pro players and her fiancé. Hudson delivers another wonderful performance.

