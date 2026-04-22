Detroit Tigers name April 23 game ‘Gibby’s Day’

Detroit Tigers great Kirk Gibson stands behind home plate at Comerica Park.

Photo provided by the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published April 22, 2026

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DETROIT — The Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson’s announced on April 6 that the Detroit Tigers have named the team’s April 23 game against the Milwaukee Brewers “Gibby’s Day.”

The game was chosen due to April’s title of Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and Kirk Gibson’s longtime jersey number 23.

A portion of tickets purchased through the Gibby’s Day website directly will benefit the foundation.

The foundation, now more than a decade old, opened the Kirk Gibson Center for Parkinson’s Wellness last October in Farmington Hills. The wellness center offers those impacted by Parkinson’s a range of programs, free of charge.

Kirk Gibson played for the Detroit Tigers for 12 years and won a World Series with Detroit in 1984. Gibson retired from playing baseball in 1995 and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2015.

The first pitch on Thursday, April 23, will be at 1:10 p.m. Tickets are available at GibbysDay.org.