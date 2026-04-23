Ride 2 End Suicide to return May 16

Participants hold up a tandem bike after completing a past Ride 2 End Suicide bicycle ride.

Photo provided by Tyler Lecceadone

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published April 23, 2026

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SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The Ride 2 End Suicide community bike ride will return for its 11th year on May 16 at Stony Creek Metropark.

The fundraising event is an annual family-friendly bicycle ride that supports Common Ground’s suicide awareness, prevention, education and crisis intervention services.

Since the first Ride 2 End Suicide in 2016, the event has raised more than $310,000 for mental health programs.

The ride is available to all ages and abilities. The paved route is around 6 miles long, looping around Stony Creek Lake. Hydration stations, EMS and first-aid teams will all be provided. Adaptive bikes, e‑bikes and walking participation are welcome. The ride is a rain-or-shine event.

Ride 2 End Suicide will also feature a community program, music, remembrance moments, sponsors, a kids area and an opportunity to learn more about mental health resources.

According to a press release by Common Ground, the organization served more than 200,000 people in Michigan last year alone.

To register and find more information, visit Ride2EndSuicide.com.



