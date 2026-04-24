The Friday Five — May 1-3

C&G Newspapers | Published April 24, 2026

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1. Cinco de Mayo Festival

May 2-3 • Ferndale

Free event hosted by Mezcal Mexican Bar & Kitchen, includes live mariachi music, food trucks, face painting, inflatables for kids, dancers, lucha libre (freestyle wrestling) and more, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 2 and noon-9 p.m. May 3, held along East Nine Mile Road, facebook.com/mezcalferndale

Read more: Cinco de Mayo fest hopes for better weather in fourth year

2. Farmers markets

May 2-3 • Various locations

Birmingham

9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 3, Public Parking Lot #6, 660 N. Old Woodward Ave., continues on Sundays until Oct. 25, see special event dates and music schedule at downtownbirmingham.com/visit/farmers-market



Farmington

9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 2, Sundquist Pavilion in Riley Park, 33113 Grand River Ave., continues Saturdays until Nov. 7, see special event dates at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com



Mount Clemens

7 a.m.-1 p.m. May 2, new location behind Anton Art Center in Roskopp Parking Lot between Macomb Place and Southbound Gratiot Avenue, continues on Saturdays through November, mountclemensfarmersmarket.com

Read more: Farmers market ‘blindsided’ by move downtown



Rochester

8 a.m.-1 p.m. May 2, returns to former site at corner of East Third and Water streets, continues on Saturdays through October (except July 4), downtownrochestermi.com/farmers-market

Read more: Downtown Rochester Farmers Market opens May 2 in original location

3. Metro Detroit Spring Home Improvement Show

May 2-3 • Southfield

Explore renovation ideas, meet with experts, and find products and services for projects, free event also includes chance to win $500 Lowe’s gift card, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 2 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 3, Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Road, yourhomeshows.com

4. Halfway 2 Halloween

May 2 • Clinton Township and Sterling Heights

Clinton Township

Meet actors James Jude Courtney, Brad Loree and Carmela McNeal from “Halloween” franchise, free but additional costs for autographs, fan photos and VIP experiences, 10 a.m., also paid breakfast with stars moderated by Jay Towers of Fox 2 News and 100.3 WNIC at 8 a.m., Screamers Costumes, 37101 S. Groesbeck Highway, portion of proceeds benefits Cereal Drive for Gleaners Food Bank, screamerscostumes.com



Sterling Heights

Free event includes face painting, DJ dance party, raffles, costume contests for Twisters (adults) and Critters (kids), and ice cream treats, 2-5 p.m., Twisty’s Tricks and Treats, 13265 14 Mile Road, (586) 838-5050

5. Pet events

May 1 and 2 • St. Clair Shores and Grosse Pointe

St. Clair Shores

Pooches on Parade Gala includes silent auction, raffle baskets, 50-50, cheer wagon, dinner, dessert, open bar, and parade of dogs and some kittens, benefits Warren-based I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven, 6-11 p.m. May 1, Barrister Gardens, 24225 Harper Ave., iheartdogs.org



Grosse Pointe

Inaugural The Village Bark & Browse features strolling doggy fashion show, professional portraits, giveaways, raffles, K-9 treasure hunt, coloring station for kids, animal rescue groups and more, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 2, Kercheval Avenue between Cadieux and Neff roads, thevillagegrossepointe.org

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.