Prepare your home for spring storms

A tornado touched down in Fraser June 18, 2025, bringing down trees and branches in the area north of 14 Mile Road and east of Garfield Road. Pictured is an uprooted this tree, which fell on top of a Fraser home.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: McKenna Golat | C&G Newspapers | Published April 15, 2026

Fallen trees and tree limbs, such as these seen in Cranbrook Village in Southfield in 2024, could be one of many things that cause damage to homes after severe weather. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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METRO DETROIT — Spring brings fluctuating temperatures and storms, and that could mean damage for Michiganders’ homes.

Underestimating spring storms can be costly for homeowners. High winds can turn debris into projectiles that shatter windows, and heavy rain could put homes at risk of leaks and interior water damage. AAA is partnering with the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety to help residents prep their homes for spring storms.

Damages caused by severe weather can cost homeowners thousands of dollars. Adrianne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, said replacing roof damage, for example, can cost between $3,000 and $6,000.

“The cost of any repairs really depends on the type of damage, the labor, materials and the size of the home,” she said.

Woodland said the first step that homeowners can take in preparing their homes for severe weather is understanding their insurance policies. Other ways to prepare the home include inspecting and maintaining roofs, installing a wind-safe garage door, securing outdoor items and trimming trees near the home. Additionally, homeowners are advised to keep a storm safety kit with items such as flashlights, batteries, food, water, medications and important documents.

AAA and the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety have created a storm-ready guide for homeowners. It can be found on the AAA website at newsroom.acg.aaa.com/aaa-warns-of-destructive-tornadoes-hail-flooding-and-severe-thunderstorms.

Woodland said the AAA claims team sees a lot of claims for roofs torn apart by winds and vehicles damaged by hail.

“Many people don’t realize how serious it (the cost) is until they are already dealing with the damages,” Woodland said. “That’s one of the reasons we want to get the storm guide out to homeowners, so that they are prepared before a storm even hits.”

Spring weather patterns can cause fast-developing storms that are capable of causing severe damage with little to no warning. Jaclyn Anderson, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service — Detroit/Pontiac, said the most common severe weather patterns seen in Michigan during springtime are straight-line winds. If the winds are strong enough, they can cause trees to be uprooted or branches to break off.

Additionally, she said that while straight-line winds are the most common concern, Michigan still experiences occasional tornados, hailstorms and flash floods.

Anderson said it is important to check the daily forecast and prepare for a little bit of everything when it comes to spring storms.

“Every single severe weather event can bring a different flavor of impact and hazards,” she said.