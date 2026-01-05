Should You Watch - January 2026

By: Jason Cranberry | Metro | Published January 5, 2026

"Stranger Things"

Drama/Horror/Sci-Fi

Netflix

5 Seasons (Season 5 now in progress)

Should You Watch? Yes

"Stranger Things" has been one of Netflix’s prized shows for the past five years, and it’s time for the kids of Hawkins, Indiana, to finally reach their epic conclusion.



At the beginning of season 5, we see that Hawkins is under quarantine by the U.S. military, led surprisingly by actress Linda Hamilton. The military isn’t only quarantining Hawkins, but they are also on the hunt for Eleven as her father and the rest of the crew keep her hidden as best they can, all while training her for her fight with Vecna.



Vecna, our main villain, thought defeated in Season 4, has unfortunately returned and has begun kidnapping children from Hawkins to complete his unknown mission.

Our young and old crew assemble to thwart his efforts one last time as they attempt to figure out exactly what Vecna is trying to do.

We find lots of twists and turns and new powers for some characters, as Stranger Things Season 5 moves much quicker than our previous seasons.



One thing that I have always enjoyed about this show is how perfectly they portray living in the late '70s and '80s. Bike rides, getting home late, wandering through forests, absentee parenting, all great memories from my childhood that make me reminisce.



These types of shows are not for everyone, especially more mature, less creative-minded individuals, but I have stayed loyal to the series and have really enjoyed how much quicker this season is moving from the previous ones.

"Landman"

Comedy/Drama

2 Seasons (Season 2 now in progress)

Paramount +

Should You Watch? Yes



I started "Landman" in passing when it first came out. At first, I wasn’t too interested, but I think anyone who has stuck with the series can agree the reason to watch is for Angela (Ali Larter), who plays the ex-wife of our main character, Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), who he will later remarry.



Their tumultuous relationship is just a train wreck waiting to happen. And what makes it so great is that Tommy never seems to learn to be quiet or to say the right things to keep his wife in a calm state of mind. It's part of their charm, I guess.



With that said, if you think life is hard, try walking in Tommy’s shoes, because one whirlwind after another hits our main character like a hurricane. If the oil company he works for isn’t imploding on him, his family life sure is.



One of my favorite moments that occurs in the series is when Angela and her daughter, Ainsley (Michelle Randolph), volunteer at an assisted living facility entertaining several of the residents. Their extracurricular activities with the seniors are a bit out-of-the box to say the least. Let's just say it isn’t needlepoint or playing cards, and the residents love it! I think I would too, honestly.

I also enjoy the older lawyer Nathan (Colm Feore), who lives in the communal household and must deal with the attractive Angela and her daughter Ainsley’s risqué behavior in the house while he’s trying to work.



An issue with the series is the lack of use of Demi Moore’s character (Cami Miller), but it appears it may become larger in season 2.

Lastly, Tommy’s son Cooper (Jacob Lofland), who you kind of wonder how he became part of this family, clumsily makes his way through the oil business and is constantly in need of his father’s assistance. He has a lot more drama to deal with than just that too.

"Landman" takes a few episodes to get attached to, but overall, the cast is great and if you like a lot of turmoil mixed in with some comedy, you should enjoy it.

"Nobody Wants This"

Drama/Comedy

2 Seasons

Netflix

Should You Watch? Yes, then maybe No?

Season 1 of "Nobody Wants This" was so good, quick and funny, I watched the whole thing in one day. I absolutely loved it. The relationship of Joanne (Kristen Bell) with her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and her newfound boyfriend Noah (Adam Brody) really worked splendidly. The supporting cast was also fantastic.

Wisecracking Morgan is probably the main reason anyone really watched this series, but adorable Noah doesn’t hurt either.



Sex podcaster Joanne meets single Rabbi Noah as the two try to make their different lifestyles work. It’s obvious the two are head-over-heels as they maneuver the numerous hurdles of dating in the early stages.

Unfortunately, the fun and hilarious moments are not as present in Season 2. It was a major letdown from Season 1, and in my opinion put women in relationships in a poor light.

Morgan starts to have a long-term relationship, which really hampers her free-spiritedness from the first season. Noah starts to pressure Joanne to convert to Judaism so he can advance at his synagogue. Joanne on the other hand has difficulty dedicating to the conversion, which puts stress on their relationship.

One of the great parts in Season 2 is how easily Joanne’s mother realizes she is Jewish and begins the conversion process immediately and openly — all while Joanne struggles with it.

With all that said and done "Nobody Wants This" is a quick, enjoyable watch, it’s just that Season 2 kind of handcuffs itself with a more serious tone and locking Morgan into a relationship where she is not as charismatic as in Season 1. If Season 3 happens, I hope they bring back more of the comedy.



