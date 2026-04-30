Mayors tout progress at annual State of the Cities

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published April 30, 2026

Madison Heights Mayor Corey Haines made his first address as mayor during the State of the Cities April 24 at the Chinese Community Center in Madison Heights. Photo by Liz Carnegie

Hazel Park Mayor Mike Webb celebrated a series of business investments his community saw in 2025. The State of the Cities is hosted by the local Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Liz Carnegie

MADISON HEIGHTS/HAZEL PARK — Hazel Park Mayor Mike Webb and Madison Heights Mayor Corey Haines spoke to the achievements of their towns during the annual State of the Cities event April 24.

Presented by the Madison Heights/Hazel Park Chamber of Commerce, this year’s gathering of city officials, employees, residents and other stakeholders was hosted by the Chinese Community Center in Madison Heights.

The Madison-Park News was there to cover the speeches and report on the topics discussed by the mayors.

Webb: ‘Our best days are built together’

Hazel Park Mayor Mike Webb started by highlighting his council colleagues and staff. This included welcoming back Linda Williams, who started as an intern in Hazel Park and is now the city’s special projects supervisor, having served other roles in-between, such as economic coordinator for Madison Heights and director of the Chamber of Commerce.

“If I had to pick one word to define 2025 for Hazel Park, it would be partnership,” Webb said. “The story of this past year is not what City Hall did on its own. It is what we accomplished together: residents, businesses, nonprofits, city departments and community organizations moving in the same direction. The state of our city is strong, and getting stronger, not because everything is perfect, but because the people of Hazel Park keep showing up and working together. This is our great asset.”

He praised the Hazel Park Recreation Department, under the leadership of Amanda Taylor.

“Amanda came to this role with a ton of energy and a deep commitment to this community,” Webb said. “Programming expanded across every age group, from youth athletics to senior wellness, with a new emphasis on adult activities. She reached out, partnered with schools, local businesses and neighboring communities to bring resources here that we could not have created on our own. This is the model this city runs on.”

The mayor also celebrated the city’s economic vitality.

“In 2025, new businesses opened, existing businesses expanded, and investment continued along John R Road,” Webb said. “We work hard to make Hazel Park a city that says yes to growth and yes to entrepreneurs who want to be a part of what we are building here.”

Examples of this growth include the award-winning restaurant Mabel Gray partnering with Amelia Street Pizza to bring a New York-style pizzeria to the city, and the arrival of the CatNap Catfe, sharing space next door to Flawless Fur pet grooming. He also noted the beach-themed fare served by Calico Jack’s Kitchen inside Eastern Palace Club, as well as other newly opened venues such has Bar Gabi, Blooming Soul, Chromadaddy, Coffee and Bark, Fresh Spin Laundry, Oakley Industries, Root and Leaf Lounge, Village Pharmacy, and a hair salon called Mothership Cult.

“These are destinations, and they are choosing Hazel Park,” Webb said. “We are also moving forward with plans for a North John R social district, where eligible bars and restaurants can serve (alcohol) on public property. That is the kind of walkable corridor we have been working toward.

“And I am excited to share that we are moving forward with a full reimagining of the Jan Parisi Art Garden, including a redesigned entrance and new art installations throughout the park,” Webb said. “This is not a minor refresh. It is a real reinvestment in one of the most distinctive spaces in our Hazel Park community.”

He said public safety remains indispensable, describing ongoing investments such as the addition of a new K-9 officer, Niko, to the Hazel Park Police Department, and how the city’s school resource officers completed special training with the Michigan State Police. He said the co-responder program has been a success, with social workers assisting police with individuals in mental distress. The city’s police reserve unit also logged more than 1,300 hours of service.

The Hazel Park Fire Department has secured grant funding for a new aerial platform ladder truck and a new pumper. Webb thanked state Rep. Mike McFall, D-Hazel Park, for his assistance securing that funding. The Fire Department has also maintained high insurance ratings, which lowers the insurance costs for each homeowner and business in Hazel Park.

“Housing affordability remains one of the most pressing issues in southeast Michigan, and Hazel Park is not immune,” Webb said. “We have worked to preserve affordability and improve housing quality and neighborhood conditions. Through blight elimination efforts, code enforcement and neighborhood improvement efforts, we made real progress addressing problem properties across the city.”

He said the city also remains financially stable, with balanced budgets that build reserves.

“What we do is face our challenges directly. Those include rising pension obligations, aging infrastructure, and service demands that exceed available funding,” Webb said. “We make tough choices when necessary and find solutions through grants, partnerships and sound financial management. We look for every dollar we can bring into this city from state and federal sources so we can do more without raising your tax burden. We take that responsibility seriously.”

Webb said the residents also show up for each other, including at community events such as the Hazel Park Art Fair and the newly added Haunted Hazel Park Halloween Art Fair.

The mayor said he’s pleased by the city’s partnership with Oakland County and Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency on Rx Kids, a program where eligible mothers can receive $1,500 during pregnancy and $500 a month for the first six months after birth. In Hazel Park, there are already 44 families enrolled, 37 babies born that benefitted from the program, and $122,000 in cash prescribed directly to those families.

“That is real money making a real difference right here in our community,” Webb said, thanking the Sutar-Sutaruk-Meyer Foundation for its support of the program.

Webb said the city must remain honest about the challenges before it, from infrastructure needs to recruiting and retaining talented workers through competitive offers.

“While our economic momentum is real, not every resident has felt the benefits equally,” the mayor said. “We remain committed to making sure that growth and opportunity reaches every neighborhood and every family in this city.

“Our state is strong. Our partnerships are stronger,” Webb concluded. “Our best days are built together.”

After the mayor’s speech, Hazel Park City Councilman Andy LeCureaux said the city is doing well but fighting an uphill battle due to dwindling state-shared revenue and other challenges.

“We run into obstacles with the economy, pension contributions and contracts, but we have a lot of new homes going up, and we’re developing the social districts,” LeCureaux said. “But the thing is this: The system of municipal finance in Michigan is fundamentally broken. It doesn’t allow growth when the Headlee Amendment and Prop A allow our taxable values to be driven down but not recovered in a reasonable time. But despite all that … we continue to be on a good trajectory.”

Haines: ‘Madison Heights is a city that shows up’

In his first State of the Cities address as mayor of Madison Heights, Corey Haines said collaboration is key to the city’s success.

“I want to begin with gratitude,” Haines said, taking a moment to thank the city’s residents, business community, boards and commissions, and staff. Haines also thanked his peers on the Madison Heights City Council.

Previously the city’s police chief and deputy city manager, Haines reflected on what he’s come to appreciate as mayor, a role he assumed last fall.

“One thing became clear to me right away: Madison Heights is a city that shows up,” Haines said. “We show up for each other, we show up for challenges, and we show up ready to move forward. That is why today, I want to talk about what defines us and what is guiding us into the future: collaboration, partnership and progress — not as separate ideas, but as a continuous path forward.”

He described Madison Heights as “financially strong” and “responsibly managed,” as affirmed by a clean audit. He said the city remains disciplined in its spending despite growing economic challenges.

“We are approaching our maximum tax levy revenue, growth is constrained by state limitations, and costs — from infrastructure to personnel — continue to rise faster than allowable revenue increases,” Haines said. “The question becomes: How do we continue to move forward in that environment. And the answer is this: We do it together.”

He described how during the past year, the city made a strong effort to gather input from residents on initiatives such as the parks and recreation master plan, which the city did in-house, saving more than $20,000.

“But more importantly, we expanded engagement and heard from more residents than ever before,” Haines said. “That input is now shaping the future of our parks, our programming, and our public spaces.”

He said the city has also strengthened outreach on recreation and community programming to keep residents informed and involved.

Partnerships have also been crucial for turning ideas into action, Haines said.

“Through the Safe Streets Now program, we secured over $180,000 to improve pedestrian safety and traffic calming. And in collaboration with Oakland County Parks, we are preparing a $7.2 million revitalization of the former Ambassador Park in Red Oaks, and developing the future design of McGillivray Park,” Haines said.

“The 11 Mile streetscape project has transformed a key section of our downtown into a more walkable and vibrant area, supported by over $313,000 from Main Street Oakland County,” he continued. “Just east of this project, new townhomes — the first of their kind along this stretch — are set to break ground.”

He highlighted how Madison Heights earned the Redevelopment Ready Community designation through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. This certification will unlock technical assistance grant funding to attract investment for a future project at John R and 11 Mile roads.

The MEDC also collaborated with Madison Heights on the Michigan Business Development Program, helping to attract new investors to the city. Notably, Geotab plans to move into the city, investing $1.56 million and creating 41 new senior and technical jobs, while Mopec is relocating its headquarters to Madison Heights from California, bringing 47 new jobs and more than $1 million in capital spending.

“These investments strengthen our economy and create opportunities that will benefit our residents for years to come,” Haines said. “But partnership is not just about projects — it’s also about people. One of the most important examples of that is in public safety.”

He said the police and fire departments continue to evolve, as seen in efforts such as the co-responder program, where social workers assist first responders by connecting residents to mental health services and support.

“This is a program we share with Hazel Park and two other communities,” Haines noted. “At the same time, our Police Department continues strong enforcement and investigation, and our Fire Department maintains full training compliance while expanding prevention efforts.”

He said the city’s progress can also be seen in sustainability efforts, from a tree inventory and tree plantings to the residential composting drop-off program and expanded recycling options at multifamily units.

The mayor said that the city will continue to invest in public safety, maintain and improve infrastructure, enhance quality of life and support economic development, all while focused on financial sustainability.

“We also recognize that the future will require thoughtful and sometimes difficult decisions, but Madison Heights is prepared because we have a plan, we have strong leadership, and we have a community that is engaged and ready to work together,” Haines said.

Following the mayor’s speech, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Mier said the city is clear-eyed about the challenges before it, but also optimistic about making things work.

“We’re maxed out on our tax levy, but we’re always looking three, four, five years forward — not just looking at today — so we’re already thinking about the challenge of still providing the services we provide today but with no extra income, basically,” Mier said. “Fortunately, we have a great staff, and our city manager, Melissa (Marsh), has some tricks up her sleeve that we can utilize in the coming years.

“We’re also good about working together, and finding grants, too,” he added. “So, I think we’re heading in the right direction. It may be a challenge, but we’ll make it work.”