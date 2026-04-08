The Friday Five — April 10-12

C&G Newspapers | Published April 8, 2026

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1. Detroit Zoo Greenfest

April 11-12 • Royal Oak

Includes pop-up marketplace with eco-friendly goods, hands-on projects using repurposed materials, live entertainment, sustainable-minded food trucks, drumline with instruments made from upcycled materials, and more, free with zoo admission or for members, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both days, 8450 10 Mile Road, detroitzoo.org/events/greenfest

Read more: Detroit Zoo to hold Greenfest

2. Oakland Spring Home Improvement Show

April 11-12 • Waterford Township

Find hundreds of professionals and event-only discounts, also giveaways and chance to win $500 Lowes gift card, plus free admission and parking, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 12, Oakland Expo Center, 2212 Mall Drive East, yourhomeshows.com

3. Theatrical productions

April 10-12 • Various locations

‘Matilda: The Musical’

Presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre - Mainstage, 7:30 p.m. April 10-11 and 2 p.m. April 12, Parcells Middle School, 20600 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe Woods, continues on select dates until April 26, gpt.org/matilda

Read more: Brimming with talent, GPT’s ‘Matilda: The Musical’ features double cast



‘Matilda JR'

Presented by All The World’s A Stage, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. April 11, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, continues at 9:30 a.m. and noon April 13, macombcenter.com



‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Performance by Stagecrafters Main Stage, 7:30 p.m. April 10-11 (April 12 sold out), The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak, continues on select dates until April 25 (April 26 sold out), stagecrafters.org



‘But They’re Shrimp!!!’

Comedy about societal pressures on women to conform as told by petite and plucky freshwater shrimp, 8 p.m. April 10-11 and 3 p.m. April 12, Planet Ant Black Box, 2357 Caniff St. in Hamtramck, continues on select dates until April 25, planetant.com/events

4. Antique Appraisal Day

April 12 • Rochester Hills

Fundraiser for Rochester-Avon Historical Society, get verbal appraisals from experts and professionals on books, records, cast iron toys, dolls, teddy bears, coins, decor, furniture, glass, pottery, china, jewelry, paintings, stringed instruments and more, bring as many as five items for $5 cash each (or photos and descriptions for larger items, guns and antique weapons), selling and buying not permitted, noon-4 p.m., Rochester Hills Museum at Van Hoosen Farm, 1005 Van Hoosen Road, rochesteravonhistoricalsociety.org/events

5. All Things Detroit Day

April 12 • Detroit

Find local goods by 200-plus makers, also DJs, interactive events and food trucks during ’80s-themed event, 10 a.m.-noon for those who buy tickets online and noon-5 p.m. with purchase of tickets at door, sheds 3, 4 and 5 at Eastern Market, 2934 Russell St., events.allthingsticketing.com/events/ATDDAY2026



Looking for deals of a different kind?

Wedding garage sale

Browse gently-used decor, dresses, accessories, signage, centerpieces and more, 1-3 p.m., Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, continues Aug. 23 and Nov. 22, packardprovinggrounds.org/event/wedding-garage-sale-2026



Spring craft and vendor show

Shop from local makers, creators and small businesses, also youth selling products, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 11, Recreation Authority of Roseville & Eastpointe, 18185 Sycamore St. in Roseville, rare-mi.org



Royal Oak Toy Show

Find new and vintage toys, action figures, comics, die-cast cars, and more, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (early bird at 8 a.m.) April 12, Royal Oak Farmers Market, 316 E. 11 Mile Road, Facebook

Bonus: Pokémania

April 11 • Berkley

Features Pokémon-themed magic show, vendors, tournament for ages 12 and younger, trading station, learn to spot fake cards, meet Pikachu and more, 2-7 p.m., Berkley Community Center, 2400 Robina Ave., berkleypokemon@gmail.com

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.