Second annual summit advocates for quality youth sports opportunities

Attendees of the Unite to Ignite Summit participate in some of the interactive activities available at the Wayne State Fieldhouse on April 24.

Photos provided by Simran Kanojia

By: Scott Bentley | Metro | Published May 1, 2026

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield provides a proclamation to Pat Sharrow and other Project Play members.

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DETROIT — On April 24, around 200 youth sports coaches, advocates, development professionals, volunteers and leaders gathered at the Wayne State University Field House for the second annual Unite to Ignite Youth Sports Summit.

The summit is hosted by Project Play Southeast Michigan, the Detroit Sports Commission and the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation as a way to provide networking and connection to those in the community who want to support youth sports.

“Expanding opportunity for young people through sports begins with bringing the people together,” said Kari Pardoe, senior program officer of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, which funds Project Play Southeast Michigan. “The Unite to Ignite Summit creates a vital space. … We are proud to support Project Play Southeast Michigan because it transforms those conversations into action, giving more young people safe, supportive and joyful sports experiences.”

The vital space has come together due to passion in the area to invest in youth sports. Going forward, the goal is to make it an annual event.

“Our work is a shared commitment to support and invest in youth education and development throughout the region,” said Pat Sharrow, executive director of Project Play Southeast Michigan. “It’s about bringing people together to create better and more equitable sport and play opportunities for young people across southeast Michigan.”

The attendance of the summit was more than double of the first event and the belief is that it will only continue to grow. One of the largest points of emphasis at the event was its support of the Children’s Bill of Rights in Sports, which aims to make opportunities in athletics available to all youth.

“We were proud to receive a proclamation from Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield endorsing and recognizing the importance of the Children’s Bill of Rights in Sports,” Sharrow said. “It was a huge moment for us. We also launched a new PSA (public service announcement) and partnership with all four Detroit pro sports teams. … Those were highlights for sure.”

At the event, it was announced that the groups had awarded more than $363,000 in legacy grants to nonprofits in the area that advance youth sport and play in southeast Michigan.

“We see partnerships form with people sharing ideas and working together on solutions. It’s pretty impactful when we open up spaces like this,” Sharrow said. “I think people are ready to take action and collaborate across the region, which is really powerful.”

The day itself was full of panels, guest speakers, interactive activities and workout snacks that were a hit. Project Play is already looking ahead to more events this summer.

“We’ll do a girls in sports day celebrating the anniversary of Title IX on June 26,” Sharrow said. “On May 16 … it’s called the Game Changers: Detroit Coaching Community Day. It’s a free coach training and is designed to celebrate, equip and connect people that show up for kids every day.”

The passion to provide children in the area with opportunities to play sports was on display at the summit.

“Ultimately, the summit is about building a movement that ensures that each and every child has access to quality sport and play, which they don’t right now,” Sharrow said. “We’re excited about opportunities ahead that our partners are leading in the region to provide ways for youth to participate in events like this.”

To find more information, visit projectplaysemi.org.



