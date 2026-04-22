The Friday Five — April 23-26

C&G Newspapers | Published April 22, 2026

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1. Earth Day activities

April 25 • Various locations

Bloomfield Township

Loving Earth - Loving All includes live animals, plant displays, native seeds, information about invasive species, what to plant and pollinators, tour of deer-resistant garden, kids activities, and more, free, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nativity Episcopal Church, 21220 W. 14 Mile Road, nativityepiscopalchurch.org/nativity-events



Detroit

Art and Music in the Trees festival features large-scale art installations, live music, storytelling, healthy comfort foods, chainsaw carving demonstrations, Aziza doors created by kids, and family arts and crafts, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Witherell Woods in Palmer Park, 910 Merrill Plaisance St., integrityshows.com/our-events



Eastpointe

City’s Earth Day 2026 includes park cleanup, planting activity and information tables exhibiting city initiatives, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Spindler Park, 19400 Stephens Road, facebook.com/TheCityOfEastpointe



Farmington Hills

Pick up debris next to main streets during annual Carol Posey Litter Walk, organized by Farmington Hills Beautification Commission, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., register at carolposbylitterwalk@gmail.com, (248) 871-2545 or temmanuel@fhgov.com

Read more: Volunteers needed for Carol Posey Litter Walk



Hazel Park

Shred paper, recycle electronics, scrap metal, paint and household cleaners, and learn about watershed awareness, recycling and trees, also lunch and gifts available, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Department of Public Works, 24211 Couzens Ave., facebook.com/cityofhp, plus volunteer to clean up local parks, 9 a.m.-noon, register at (248) 547-5535



Shelby Township

Clean-Up Day hosted by Shelby Township Beautification Committee and Shelby Township Clerk’s Office, register from 8:30-9:30 a.m., Shelby Township Activities Center, 14975 21 Mile Road, then return between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for Chick-fil-A lunch and beverages, “Weirdest Thing Found” contest, certificates of recognition, and Chick-fil-A gift card for participants with signed indemnification form, shelbytwp.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/40171/375



Southfield

Community cleanup hosted by Southfield Wildlife Commission and Southfield Public Schools, 9 a.m.-noon, meet for team assignments at Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Road, see list of items to bring at cityofsouthfield.com/news/southfield-wildlife-commission-earth-arbor-day-community-clean

2. Charity walks and other fundraisers

April 24-26 • Various locations

A Walk at the Zoo

Fundraiser for Shades of Pink Foundation (reduces financial stress for those undergoing breast cancer treatment in Southeast Michigan), starts with walk-up registration, vendors, drinks, raffle baskets, scavenger hunt, entertainment and more at 7 a.m. April 25, then recognition of sponsors and awards presentation at 9 a.m., participants also encouraged to walk 1.7-mile route (must enter by 9 a.m. but can visit all day), most event activities wrap up by noon, Detoit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak, register, volunteer, sponsor or donate at shadesofpinkfoundation.org



Friendship Walk

Annual fundraiser for Best Buddies in Michigan (offers one-to-one friendship, integrated employment, and leadership development programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities), check in at 8 a.m., opening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. and 1-mile walk at 9 a.m. April 26, plus caricatures, face painting, free admission and more until noon, Detoit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Road in Royal Oak, register or donate at bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org/michigan/

Read more: Detroit Zoo to host Best Buddies Friendship Walk on April 26



Pathway to HOPE Wellness Walk

Hosted by Healing Complex Kids to support families navigating autism and complex needs, join others on 1.05-mile scenic walking circuit, free event also includes sensory-friendly activities, adaptive playground demonstrations, healthy snacks, interaction with fire truck and first responder, and more, 1-3 p.m. April 25, Innovation Hills, 2800 W. Hamlin Road in Rochester Hills, register at healingcomplexkids.org



PanCAN PurpleStride

“Ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer” held nationally in 60 cities on same day, presented locally by Michigan affiliate of Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 8:30 a.m.-noon with opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. April 25, Milliken Park, 1900 Atwater St. in Detroit, purplestride.org/michigan



Stepping Out with the Stars gala

Signature event of Turning Point Macomb (empowers domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking survivors), held in partnership with Arthur Murray Dance Studios of Shelby Township and Royal Oak, watch five local “stars” compete in dance routines while raising awareness and funds, program also includes survivor as guest speaker, dinner, open premium bar, silent auction, wine pull and raffles, plus Erica Francis of Fox 2 Detroit as emcee, 6-11 p.m. (doors at 5:30 p.m.) April 24, Palazzo Grande Banquet & Event Center, 54660 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, cbo.io/app/public/bidapp/steppingout



Wine, Wit & Wisdom

Friends of Rochester Hills Public Library’s annual fundraiser includes lectures, catered dinner, open bar, silent dessert, auction and 50-50, for ages 21 and older, 6-9:30 p.m. April 25, Rochester Hills Public Library, 500 Olde Towne Road in Rochester, register in person or at rhpl.org/friends

Read more: Friends of Rochester Hills Public Library to host annual Wine, Wit & Wisdom



‘FriendRaiser’

Benefit for Roseville-based Vets Returning Home (provides stable and sober living environment for veterans in crisis), includes cash bar, dinner raffle/auction and music by Jason White (aka DJ Coop), 6 p.m. (check in at 5 p.m.) April 24, Great Oaks Country Club, 777 Great Oaks Blvd. in Rochester Hills, vetsreturninghome.org



‘The Great Gatsby’ gala fundraiser

Includes dinner, drinks and live music, also Roop Raj of Fox 2 News as emcee, 6-11 p.m. April 25, Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, packardprovinggrounds.org



Game On For Independence

Fundraiser for On My Own of Michigan (provides independent living options for young adults with developmental disabilities), includes access to two themed arenas, friendly team competition, light refreshments and information about nonprofit, 6:30-8 p.m. April 24, Game Show Battle Rooms, 750 W. Big Beaver Road in Troy, facebook.com/onmyownofmichigan

3. Local Author Fair

April 25 • Madison Heights

Meet Josef Bastian (“Pieces of the Moon”), Carrie Walker (“Right Before Their Eyes”), Gayle “Dee” Bowman (“Mommy, Tell Me About African American Inventors”), Lori Klisman Ellis (“The Magic of Gypsy”), Jen Stryker (“Keanu Tails”), Jon David (“The Savage Peak”) and Rachel Boswell (“Little Blue Dress”), 10 a.m.-2 p.m., also check out used book sale with prices set by buyer, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Madison Heights Public Library, 240 W. 13 Mile Road, used book sale continues April 27, madison-heights.org/library

Read more: Madison Heights library to host local authors, book sale

4. Utica Puppy Parade

April 25 • Utica

Free family-focused event in honor of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, meet animal advocacy groups, rescues and organizations, also includes food trucks, vendors, activities for kids and special guests, 2 p.m., start at Grant Park, 8287 Hahn St., and ends at Pioneer Park, 7505 Hahn St., cityofutica.org

5. Theater and music

April 23-26 • Various locations

'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

Musical presented by North Farmington High School but featuring students as young as third grade, 7 p.m. April 23-24 and 1 and 7 p.m. April 25, North Farmington High School, 32900 W. 13 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, cur8.com/14603/project/138356



‘Hadestown’

Berkley High School’s Be Drama club performs musical about Greek underworld, 7 p.m. April 23-24 and 2 and 7 p.m. April 25, Bonstelle Playhouse, 3424 Woodward Ave. in Detroit, onthestage.tickets/be-drama-berkley-high-school-drama-department

Read more: Berkley students head to Greek underworld for ‘Hadestown’



‘Les Misérables’

School version of popular musical, 7 p.m. April 23 and 24 and 2 and 7 p.m. April 25, Fenton Performing Arts Center at Grosse Pointe North High School, 707 Vernier Road in Grosse Pointe Woods, gpsouthchoir.org

Read more: Grosse Pointe South students to stage sweeping musical ‘Les Misérables’



‘Elephant & Piggie’s We Are In A Play!’

Based on characters from “Elephant & Piggie” books by Mo Willems, presented by Parkway Christian Middle School Theatre, 7-8:30 p.m. April 24 and 12:30-2 and 6:30-8 p.m. April 25, Parkway Christian School, 14500 Metropolitan Parkway in Sterling Heights, parkwaychristian.org

Read more: Tickets to middle school play come with chance at prize



‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Performance by Stagecrafters Main Stage, 7:30 p.m. April 23-25 and 2 p.m. April 26, The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak, stagecrafters.org



‘Hello, Dolly!’

Musical about matchmaker who decides next fix-up should be for herself, 8 p.m. April 24-25 and 2 p.m. April 26, The Farmington Players Barn Theater, 32332 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, continues May 1-3, 8-10 and 14-16, farmingtonplayers.org



‘Cinderella’

Presented by Macomb Ballet Company, 6:30 p.m. April 24, 1 and 6 p.m. April 25, and 2 p.m. April 26, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, also attend Royal Tea featuring brunch and sweet treats, story time with princess, themed craft, meet and greet and photo opportunities with characters, and keepsake or party favor, noon April 26, Lorenzo Cultural Center on MCC campus, macombcenter.com



‘Changes’

Cabaret features musical performances and one-act plays written, directed and performed by Rochester Christian University students, 7:30 p.m. April 23-25 and 2:30 p.m. April 26, RAC Theater in Richardson Academic Center (on campus of Rochester Christian University), 800 W. Avon Road in Rochester Hills, rcu.edu/theatre



‘Jurassic Park: The Musical’

8 p.m. April 24-25 and 3 p.m. April 26, Planet Ant Theatre’s Ant Hall, 2320 Caniff St. in Hamtramck, continues May 1-3 and 8-9, planetant.com



‘Footloose’

Presented by Stoney Creek Theatre Company, 7 p.m. April 23-25 and 3 p.m. April 26, Stoney Creek High School, 6755 Sheldon Road in Rochester Hills, stoneycreektheatrecompany.ludus.com/index.php



‘Million Dollar Quartet’

Musical about impromptu jam session with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley in December 1956 at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee, 7:30 p.m. April 23-24, 6 p.m. April 25, and 2 and 6:30 p.m. April 26, Meadow Brook Theatre (room 207 in Wilson Hall on campus of Oakland University), 378 Meadow Brook Road in Rochester, continues on select dates until May 17, mbtheatre.com



‘The Sounds of the Pacific Rim’ concert

Presented by Michigan Philharmonic as part of 80th season, includes performances with erhu master Xiao Dong Wei and Japanese Taiko Drums, 7:30 p.m. (pre-show talk at 6:45 p.m.) April 24, Mainstage Theatre at The Hawk - Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, thehawktheatre.com



‘Music Through the Century, Vol. 2’ concert

Hear “Dust in the Wind,” “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Africa,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and more by Motor City Chorale, 3 p.m. April 26, First English Evangelical Lutheran Church, 800 Vernier Road in Grosse Pointe Woods, free but donations appreciated, motorcitychorale.com

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.