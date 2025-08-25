Should You Watch? September 2025

By: Jason Cranberry | Metro | Published August 25, 2025

"Wednesday"

Comedy

Netflix

2 Seasons

Should You Watch? Yes

There’s something just wonderfully terrible about “Wednesday” and I just LOVE it! Director Tim Burton is such a great fit for this oddball, dysfunctional, dark family.



The series is based on the young daughter Wednesday Addams (played evilly to the core by Jenna Ortega) of the Addams Family. “Wednesday” also has all the characters from the popular 70’s show including Morticia played by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Gomez Addams.



Our story though focuses on Wednesday as she attends the Nevermore Academy, a private school for outcast children who possess certain powers or monstrous abilities. When a murder happens in season one, Wednesday and her sidekick Thing are on the case.



Wednesdays cruel, emotionless and loner mentality makes it difficult to maneuver throughout a school full of kids that she could apparently care less for or could she?



Wednesdays one liners and loathing to be left alone cracked me up. When asked at one point if she had FOMO she responds, “No, I have FOBI, fear of being involved.” But no matter her efforts to stay away from what she deems the undesirables; she is constantly being pulled back in and coming to their rescue.



“Wednesday” is great for the whole family to watch. It also makes for a fabulous viewing as the fall/Halloween season approaches if you can wait. The first 4 episodes of season 2 are available now with the remaining season coming September 3rd.



Watch for special guest stars Lady Gaga in season two and Wednesdays Grandmama played by Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous).

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"

Action/Drama/Sci-Fi

3 Seasons

Paramount +

Should You Watch? No

First off let me say I am a HUGE Star Trek fan. Unfortunately, when it comes to Paramount + creating new Star Trek series I have to say they fail on all accounts.



“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is a spin off from “Star Trek: Discovery”, which in my opinion was another disastrous series. It took me a while to comprehend which timeline we were in for both series. To be honest I had to look it up online, even though I knew Captain Pike was pre-Captain Kirk.



I find that “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” has way too many characters coming and going, many of which are related, and from episode to episode there’s a lack of apparent or cohesive story that the other Star Trek series possessed. There’s never enough character development which in turn does not make viewers care for the shipmates.



A lot of the dialogue gets long winded too, especially as a ship is being bombarded with photon torpedoes and phaser fire. I don’t think I’m going to have a long, calm, drawn out conversation with someone if I’m about to be blown up. I feel like Paramount puts in filler conversation to save on the special effects.



Special effects may be the only upside to this series. The ship looks fantastic, and the way they did the alien races from the original Start Trek series from the 70’s is fantastic, which may be the reason why it was difficult to determine the time frame. One other thing that’s great about the show is Captain Pike’s (Anson Mount) hair! Actually, it may be better than the special effects - it’s perfect!



Star Trek fans will watch out of loyalty. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” is slated for 5 seasons. It’s my hope they can clean up the storyline the next two seasons.

"Happy Gilmore 2"

Comedy

Netflix

Movie

Should You Watch? Yes

Anyone who is a fan of the crazy out-of-your-mind Saturday Night Live comedy movies of the past is going to love the return of Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore 2”.

This one is a no brainer. Just sit back, relax and watch the mayhem ensue.



Happy Gilmore has dropped out of competitive golf after a tragic occurrence, but when his daughter wants to go to an expensive ballet school in Paris, Happy must pick up the clubs again and find his game all over again.



This star-studded guest appearance cast was great. Several of the actors from the original reprised their roles. There are also many pro golfers playing themselves. They even paid ohmage to those actors who have passed away from the original Happy Gilmore (1996).



I heard repeatedly how great the movie was and I have to say it was a delight to watch and reminisce.



