The Friday Five — Feb. 27-March 1

C&G Newspapers | Published February 25, 2026

Advertisement

1. Detroit Autorama

Feb. 27-March 1 • Detroit

Features 800-plus customs, trucks and motorcycles and more than 150 vendors, also movie vehicles, awards, live rockabilly music, guest appearances by WWE’s Trish Stratus and Kevin Nash and Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain, pin-up girl contest, toy collectibles, pinstripers charity auction, and more, noon-10 p.m. Feb. 27, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 28 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 1, Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., autorama.com/attend/detroit

Read more:

• Sterling Heights man puts the ‘car’ in cartoonist

• Former East Detroit resident to receive award at Autorama

2. Walk for Warmth

Feb. 28 • Mount Clemens

Macomb Community Action fundraiser to help people with heat-related issues, 10 a.m., 1.5- or 3-mile-long loops start at Macomb County administration building, 1 S. Main St., register in person or at runsignup.com/w4w2026

Read more: Walk for Warmth comes to Mount Clemens

3. Winter festivals

Feb. 28 • Various locations

Berkley

WinterFest rescheduled from earlier in February, free event features bounce houses, s’mores over fire pits, cake walk, lawn games, ice sculptures, petting farm, unicorn rides, ice skating, and mini doughnuts and hot beverages, noon-2 p.m., held outside of Berkley Community Center, 2400 Robina Ave., indoor restrooms and warming area available, berkleymi.gov/winterfest



Grosse Pointe Park

Chilly Fest includes trackless train rides, frozen fish fling and rubber fish toss, rock climbing wall, pony rides, petting zoo, axe throwing, carriage rides, inflatables and more, 2-6 p.m., held in city's business districts along Kercheval, Charlevoix and Mack avenues (buses can transport attendees between locations), grossepointepark.org

4. Polar plunges

Feb. 27-28 • Various locations

Detroit

Check in and pre-party at 2 p.m. Feb. 27, jump into Detroit River from 3-4 p.m. or 5:30-6:30 p.m., splash bash and awards during and after plunge, spectators welcome, Bayview Yacht Club, 100 Clairpointe St., classy.org/event/detroit-polar-plunge-2026/e732793



Walled Lake

Check in at 11 a.m. Feb. 28, jump into Walled Lake at noon, after-splash bash follows, drinks and lunch available for purchase (free for those who raise $100-plus), spectators welcome, The Beach Tiki and Boil, 142 E. Walled Lake Drive, classy.org/event/oakland-county-polar-plunge-2026/e732782

5. Theater and music

Feb. 27-March 1 • Various locations

‘Masters of Illusion’

Experience live magic as CW TV show gets brought to local stage, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, macombcenter.com



‘Ada Twist, Scientist & Friends’

Family musical for ages 4-9 based on books by Andrea Beaty, production by TheaterWorksUSA, 1 p.m. March 1, The Berman Center for the Performing Arts in The J, 6600 W. Maple Road in West Bloomfield, theberman.org



‘Good Witch Bad Witch’

Hear Alyssa Fox and Alli Mauzey (who have starred on Broadway as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively) perform selections from “Wicked,” “Frozen,” “Funny Girl” and more, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, macombcenter.com



‘The Wizard of Oz, Youth Edition’

Presented by Pankow Performing Arts, 7 p.m. Feb. 27 and 5 p.m. Feb. 28, John R. Armstrong Performing Arts Center, 24600 Frederick Pankow Blvd. in Clinton Township, showpass.com/the-wizard-of-oz-youth-edition



Warren Symphony Orchestra concert

Hear Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Flute Concerto in G Major” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7,” 3 p.m. March 1, Warren Woods Middle School, 13400 12 Mile Road, warrensymphonyorchestra.com



‘Dancin’ Fool’

Presented by Warren Consolidated Schools Performing Arts students, nightclub-style revue features lyrical, hip-hop, jazz, swing, dramatic lighting and more, 7 p.m. Feb. 27-28, Sterling Heights High School, 12901 15 Mile Road, wcspa.net



Black History Month concert

Hear choral and organ music written by African American composers, performances by tenor soloist Michael Fowler, Grosse Pointe Memorial’s Sanctuary Choir and organist Logan Hamilton, 3 p.m. March 1 with light reception after, Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Farms, free but donations appreciated, gpmchurch.org

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.