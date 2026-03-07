Majority of Novi without water after water main break in Farmington Hills

By: Charity Meier | C&G Newspapers | Published March 7, 2026

This map shows the extend of the boil water advisory in Novi on March 7. Map provided by city of Novi

The majority of the city of Novi is without water today, March 7, as a result of a water main break in Farmington Hills.

City workers were alerted to the problem at 4:30 a.m., according to Sheryl Walsh-Molloy, communications director for the city of Novi.

“Early this morning, alarms alerted our team of a water pressure loss from the Great Lakes Water Authority transmission lines,” a city official posted on Facebook.

GLWA workers were called in to investigate and repair the situation. At 6:55 a.m., they were able to confirm that there was a break in a 48-inch transmission main at 14 Mile Road and Verona Street, which is between Drake and Farmington roads in Farmington Hills.

“Crews are working to isolate the break in Farmington Hills and pressurize an alternate water system,” according to the city’s Facebook post. Drivers should avoid the area of 14 Mile Road and Verona Street.

The water main break has resulted in approximately 75% of the city of Novi being without water, according to Walsh-Molloy. She said that not only residential homes, but also the hospital, the mall and local hotels are affected.

The lack of water has also forced the cancellation of many events planned at the city and school buildings today. This includes all events planned at the Novi Civic Center, Lakeshore Park Building, Parkview Elementary, and Novi Meadows Elementary.

The Maplefest fundraiser at MSU’sTollgate Farm is still ongoing. According to Hannah Sentgerath, communications coordinator for Tollgate Farm, officials went to a lot of lengths to make sure it was safe to open for the annual festival.

She said they purchased water in both bottles and gallon sizes to ensure that water was safe to drink and mix into the pancake batter. They also set up hand-washing and hand sanitizer stations, as well as brought in a bathroom trailer.

“We also had to get approval from the health inspector before moving forward with opening operations this morning,” Sentgerath said.

She said that as of 12:45 p.m., they have low water pressure at the facility, so their regular restroom facilities are operational.

The festival will be open until 5 p.m. today, offering attendees a chance to see how maple syrup is made. Attendees who wish to indulge in unlimited pancakes and maple syrup can do so until 3 p.m. Attendees had to register for the festival in advance; Maple Fest will also be held on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — pancakes until 3 p.m. — and people can register for the event at canr.msu.edu/events/maplefest-2023. Maplefest costs $18 per person; those ages 2 and younger may attend for free.

Once water is restored in the city, residents affected by the water main break will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Drinking water is available at the Department of Public Works, 26300 Lee BeGole Drive. Those coming to pick up water are asked to bring their own containers.

Water is also being distributed to the public at Village Oaks Elementary, 23333 Willowbrook Drive, in the area of Meadowbrook and 10 Mile roads. School staff members will be on-site for water filling until 4 p.m. Residents must bring their own containers and can enter the school through the cafeteria door No. 3. The public is also able to use the restrooms at the school.



