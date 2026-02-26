The Friday Five — March 5-8

C&G Newspapers | Published February 26, 2026

1. Farmington Film Festival

March 5-8 • Farmington

Watch or attend "Cinema Paradiso" at 7 p.m. March 5, "The World According to Allee Willis" at 6:30 p.m. and "You Had to Be There" at 8:30 p.m. March 6, "Sing" at 11 a.m., Michigan filmmakers panel at 2 p.m., Michigan short film screening at 4 p.m. and "Resurgo" at 7 p.m. March 7, and international short film screening at noon March 8, Farmington Civic Theater, 33332 Grand River Ave., thefct.com/now-playing, presented by KickstART, kickstartfarmington.org/film

2. The Ultimate RV Show

March 5-8 • Detroit

Find 200 fully-staged new and used recreational vehicles, indoor event also includes American Cornhole League tournament, pet adoption, kids zone and more, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 5-7 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 8, Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., get free ticket at shows.campingworld.com/ultimate-rv-show-detroit-michigan

3. Theatrical productions

March 5-8 • Various locations

‘The Vagina Monologues’

Episodic play based on real-life stories of individuals of different ages, races, sexualities and backgrounds, presented by Turning Point (empowers domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking survivors through services and resources), for ages 18 and older, doors at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. March 6, Emerald Theatre, 31 N. Walnut St. in Mount Clemens, cbo.io/app/public/bidapp/monologues

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

Production follows title character and her family as they hide from Nazi persecution for nearly two years, 7:30 p.m. March 6-7 and 2 p.m. March 8, Birmingham Village Players, 34660 Woodward Ave., continues on select dates until March 22, birminghamvillageplayers.com

‘Holmes and Watson’

‘Beetlejuice Jr.’

Family-friendly adaptation of Broadway musical based on Tim Burton’s 1988 comedy-horror movie, presented by Hazel Park Drama, 7 p.m. March 5 and 2 p.m. March 8 (March 6 and 7 sold out), Hazel Park Junior High School, 22770 Highland Ave., hazelparkdrama.org

‘Oliver!’

Based on Charles Dickens novel (“Oliver Twist”) about young orphan navigating life on streets in Victorian England, presented by University Liggett School Players, 7:30 p.m. March 5, 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. March 8, University Liggett School, 1045 Cook Road in Grosse Pointe Woods, uls.seatyourself.biz

4. Parenting conference

March 7 • Clinton Township

Presented by CARE of Southeast Michigan, find workshops for building confidence, family healing, managing stress, mindful parenting, prevention, raising resilient kids, recovery and treatment, and more, 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Macomb Intermediate School District, 44001 Garfield Road, careofsem.com/parenting-services/parent-conference

5. Live Celtic music

March 6-7 • Various locations

Tartan Terrors

Performance combines step dance, humor and energy of rock concert, 7:30 p.m. March 6, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, macombcenter.com



Blackthorn

Hear Irish folk songs and storytelling, also beer and wine available for purchase, 8 p.m. March 7, Mainstage Theatre at The Hawk - Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, thehawktheatre.com

