The Friday Five — Feb. 12-15

C&G Newspapers | Published February 11, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Cold Rush

Feb. 14 • Warren

Free event features ice skating, ice sculptures, food trucks, bonfire, and s’mores and hot cocoa, 2-8 p.m., Warren City Square outside City Hall, 1 City Square, cityofwarren.org/events/cold-rush-2026

2. Presidents Day at the Museum

Feb. 15 • Royal Oak

Includes visit from George Washington, tricorn hat craft, cherry treats, using a feather quill, free Revolutionary War activitiy books, prizes and more, 2-4 p.m., Royal Oak Historical Society and Museum, 1411 Webster Road, royaloakhistoricalsociety.org

Read more: Royal Oak Historical Society plans big event for Presidents Day

3. Fireworks and Flannels

Feb. 13-14 • Waterford Township

Kicks off with Light the Night Flannel 5K, 5 p.m. Feb. 13, then horse-drawn wagon rides, petting farm, pony rides, live music, food trucks, beer tent, sledding hill, face painting, winter games, crafts and illuminated walking path, 4-8 p.m. (fireworks at 8 p.m.) Feb. 14, Waterford Oaks County Park, 1702 Scott Lake Road, illuminated walking path continues 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22 and Feb. 27-March 1, oakgov.com/community/oakland-county-parks/events

4. Macomb Spring Home Improvement Show

Feb. 14-15 • Clinton Township

Find hundreds of professionals and event-only discounts, also giveaways and chance to win $500 Lowes gift card, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 14 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 15, Lorenzo Cultural Center on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road, yourhomeshows.com

5. Theater and music

Feb. 12-15 • Various locations

‘Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express’

Show about passenger who dies on train after it’s stopped by snowdrift and search for killer on board, performed by Stagecrafters Main Stage, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-14 and 2 p.m. Feb. 15, The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak, continues Feb. 19-22 and Feb. 26-March 1, stagecrafters.org

Read more: Stagecrafters to investigate ‘Murder on the Orient Express’



‘The Outsider’

Comedic play satirizes prioritizing likeability over experience in politics, 8 p.m. Feb. 13-14 and 2 p.m. Feb. 15, The Farmington Players Barn Theater, 32332 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, continues Feb. 20-22 and 26-28, farmingtonplayers.org



‘The Butler Did It’

Comedy-thriller about murder in mansion and guests who are all suspects, presented by Bethany Christian School Dramatic Productions, 7 p.m. Feb. 13-14, auditorium at First Baptist Church of Troy, 2601 John R Road, continues Feb. 20-21, tickets.bcstroy.org



‘What the Constitution Means to Me’

Play by Heidi Schreck about four generations of women in her family whose lives were shaped by U.S. Constitution, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12-13, 6 p.m. Feb. 14, and 2 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Meadow Brook Theatre (room 207 in Wilson Hall on campus of Oakland University), 378 Meadow Brook Road in Rochester, continues on select dates until March 8, mbtheatre.com



‘Notes Through the Seasons’ concert

Hear Cornelia Sommer (bassoon), Amanda Blaikie (flute) and Alyssa Katahara (harp), 7:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Hagopian World of Rugs, 850 S. Old Woodward Ave. in Birmingham, Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings events and concerts continue March 6, March 29, April 12, May 15 and June 14, detroitchamberwinds.org



‘A Night at the Opera’ concert

Presented by Spectrum Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Bloomfield Hills High School, 4200 Andover Road in Bloomfield Township, facebook.com/spectrumorchestra

Bonus: Progressive Detroit Boat Show

Feb. 12-15 • Novi

Find 650-plus boats of mostly 10-45 feet in length, 2-9 p.m. Feb. 12, noon-9 p.m. Feb. 13, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 14 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 15, new location at Vibe Credit Union Showplace (formerly Suburban Collection Showplace), 46100 Grand River Ave., other shows produced by Michigan Boating Industries Association include Novi Boat Show March 12-15 at Vibe Credit Union Showplace and Great Lakes Boating Festival May 9-10 at Grosse Pointe Yacht Club, detroitboatshow.net

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.

Advertisement