Sterling Heights man charged with torturing dog

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published March 6, 2026

Bradley Allen

STERLING HEIGHTS — A 26-year-old Sterling Heights man is facing felony charges for an alleged act of animal cruelty.

According to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Bradley Allen is accused of striking a dog with a leash three times and hitting the animal in the face six times.

The alleged incident occurred Feb. 20 in the area of 15 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue. Police reportedly opened an investigation after a Sterling Heights resident reviewed doorbell camera video of the act and contacted authorities. The video also was posted on social media.

In a news release, Sterling Heights police said upon receiving the report, patrol officers, animal control and investigators worked together to review the evidence, identify the suspect and develop the case. The investigation ultimately led to the Sterling Heights Police Department’s F.A.S.T. (Fugitive Apprehension & Surveillance Team) officers locating and arresting a suspect.

Allen was arraigned March 4 in 41-A District Court before Magistrate Jean M. Cloud. He is charged with third-degree animal torture, a four-year felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to an animal. The court issued a $7,500 bond and ordered that Allen have no contact with, possession of, or ownership of any animal that can be considered a pet.

Allen is scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference at 1 p.m. April 23 before Judge Eric D. Shepherd at the 41-A District Court. Allen’s attorney, Paul Zalewski, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sterling Heights Police Chief Andy Satterfield said the incident highlights the strong partnership between the public and police personnel.

“This case is a great example of what can be accomplished when a community and its police department work together,” Satterfield said. “A resident took the time to report something that did not look right, our officers and investigators followed up quickly and thoroughly, and our F.A.S.T. team ensured the suspect was taken into custody. Every step required teamwork.”

Police also expressed appreciation for the compassion residents have shown for the dog, Winnie, and reaffirmed that acts of animal cruelty are taken seriously.

In a news release, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido likewise said pursuing justice applies to both people and pets.

“It is deeply concerning when defenseless animals are denied the compassion they depend on,” Lucido said. “They rely entirely on humans for their well-being.”