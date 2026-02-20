New school cellphone law takes effect next year

Seventh grader Miguel Edwards, 12; sixth grader Namyla Gupton, 11; and seventh grader Isabella Crosby 12, play Jenga during lunch time Feb. 18 at Lincoln Middle School. For the first time this year, the school became a no-phone zone.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published February 20, 2026

Instead of playing on their cellphones, a group of Lincoln Middle School students play basketball in the gymnasium Feb. 18 during lunch. On Feb. 10, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two legislative bills into law that call for Michigan school districts to create action plans to keep cellphones out of the classroom. Lincoln Middle School is already doing that. Photo by Erin Sanchez

METRO DETROIT/LANSING — Michigan students in kindergarten through 12th grade won’t be bringing their cellphones inside the classroom next year while at school.

On Feb. 10, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two legislative bills — Senate Bill No. 495 and House Bill No. 4141 — into law that call for Michigan school districts to create action plans to keep cellphones out of the classroom.

The measure is designed to help students focus more on their schoolwork and encourage healthier habits with screen time and social media use. Cellphones will be allowed, however, for emergencies, medical needs and academic use. Districts will have control over their phone policies.

The law doesn’t mean students can’t bring their cellphones to school. They can, but they must leave them in their lockers or other cubby pouches, so they don’t bring them into the classroom. Many parents commented on social media pages about the law. Some were in favor of it and feel it will cut down on distractions in class. Others didn’t like it because they want to be able to communicate with their children throughout the day for safety reasons, including if there is a lockdown or a school threat.

Some educators already implemented cellphone bans prior to the new law.

This year, Lincoln Middle School in the Van Dyke Public Schools district became a no-phone school during the entire school day. If a student brings a phone to school, it must be powered off and stored in their locker from the time they enter the building until dismissal. Students cannot have them during lunch or in the hallways. Phones can’t be in pockets, purses, backpacks, or classrooms at any time.

“Teachers have been hugely on board with this. Phones cause a lot more drama than they do helping us,” Lincoln Middle School Principal Gabrielle Avila said. “Even if it’s in their purse or pocket, students can’t stop thinking about it. They get sucked into social media and videos.”

If Lincoln Middle School students need to contact home during the day, they can go to the main office to make a call. Parents can call the main office if they need to reach their child. Additionally, students are not allowed to charge their phones in the building.

There are several reasons for the change. One goal was for the school to create an environment where students can focus on learning and building positive relationships. Other factors were listed on the district’s website, vdps.net, on the Lincoln Middle School page.

“Research shows that phone use during the school day can interfere with learning, focus, and social interactions,” the website states. “A 2020 study in Educational Psychology found that even the presence of a phone — such as in a pocket — can reduce attention and working memory. The American Psychological Association has linked heavy social media use to increased anxiety, depression, and sleep problems among adolescents.”

When cellphones are removed, there is higher concentration, improved academic performance, and stronger face-to-face social skills, according to the website. The sixth graders adapted well because they didn’t have cellphones in class while in elementary school. The seventh graders and eighth graders, however, are having a harder time adjusting.

“The students don’t love it,” Avila said. “They’re not happy they were taken away. There was some pushback.”

Some parents weren’t pleased with the change either.

“We had parents who reached out and didn’t agree with our policy and feel it’s safer to have phones on them,” Avila said.

There are consequences at Lincoln Middle School for not following the cellphone policy. In the first offense, the phone is taken and held in the office until the end of the day. In a second offense, the phone must be picked up by a parent or guardian. In the case of a third offense, a student loses the privilege of bringing a phone to school for the remainder of the semester.

With the ban of phones during lunch, Lincoln Middle School educators have provided board games students can play at lunch and the gymnasium is open as well.

“I do see the kids interacting,” Avila said. “I love to see that.”

Avila gave a presentation about the middle school at the Jan. 12 Van Dyke Public Schools Board of Education meeting, which included details on the cellphone policy.

“I appreciated the middle school presentation. Not having cellphones, that’s quite the thing. I remember my junior high days, we didn’t have the technology,” school board member Mark Kedzior said. “Kids are going to start socializing within themselves. I think that something that they’re missing but now they’re gaining.”