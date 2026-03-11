The Friday Five — March 13-15

C&G Newspapers | Published March 11, 2026

1. St. Patrick's Day Parade

March 14 • Royal Oak

Annual event honoring Irish heritage will also celebrate 250th birthday of United States, noon, starts at Royal Oak Middle School, 709 N. Washington Ave., then marches south on Washington, west on West Seventh Street, and ends at St. Mary Catholic Church, 730 S. Lafayette Ave., after-party held at Fifth Avenue, 215 W. Fifth St., royaloakstpatricksdayparade.org

St. Patrick’s in the Park

Includes beer, food trucks, live music in heated tent and costume contest for all ages, proceeds benefit St. Clair Shores Hockey Association, noon-10 p.m. March 14, Blossom Heath Park, 24800 Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores, facebook.com/st.clairshoresparksandrecreation



St. Patrick Dinner

Also basket raffle, silent auction and 50-50, 2-6 p.m. March 15 (tradtional Irish meal from 3-5 p.m.), also beer/wine and carryout available, St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 22860 Schroeder Ave. in Eastpointe, tickets available after Masses or at parish office, stbasileastpointe.com

2. Meat Ball

March 15 • Madison Heights

Win meat-based prizes and more, also light lunch, beverage station and dessert buffet bar, inagural fundraiser benefits Haven of Oakland County (helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of abuse), presented by GFWC Madison Heights Women’s Club, 1-4 p.m., Masonic Hall, 850 Horace Brown Drive, buy tickets using @Laurie-Geralds on venmo.com (verification code 4990 if prompted) or zeffy.com or call (586) 871-3477, facebook.com/gfwcmhwc

3. Cultural Exchange

March 13 • Sterling Heights

Annual event celebrates city’s ethnic diversity through food, art, music, clothing and more, 6-9:30 p.m., Sterling Heights Community Center, 40250 Dodge Park Road, sterlingheights.gov/708/cultural-exchange

4. Theatrical productions

March 13-15 • Various locations

‘Pride and Prejudice’

Presented by Chippewa Valley High School Drama Club, 7 p.m. March 13 and 1 and 7 p.m. March 14, also special show for senior citizens at 1:30 p.m. March 13, Henrichsen Auditorium at Chippewa Valley High School, 18300 19 Mile Road in Clinton Township, cvhsmusicals.org

‘Finding Nemo Jr.’

Presented by Junior Actors of Ridgedale, 7:30 p.m. March 13 and 2 p.m. March 14, Ridgedale Players, 205 W. Long Lake Road in Troy, continues March 20-22, ridgedaleplayers.com

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Presented by Ferndale Theatre, 7:30 p.m. March 14 and 3 p.m. March 15, Ferndale High School, 881 Pinecrest Drive, continues March 20-22, onthestage.tickets/show/ferndale-high-school

‘Once Upon a Mattress’

Comedic musical adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” presented by Mercy High School Performing Arts, 7:30 p.m. March 13-14 and 2 p.m. March 15, Mercy High School, 29300 W. 11 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, mercyperformingarts.ludus.com



‘The Wizard of Oz - Youth Edition’

Presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre - Youth on Stage, 7 p.m. March 13, 1 and 7 p.m. March 14, and 1 p.m. March 15, Parcells Middle School, 20600 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe Woods, continues March 20-22, gpt.org/wizard



‘Menopause the Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’’

Four women from original comedy reunite on high seas five years later, includes new parody songs from ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, 2 and 5 p.m. March 15, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, macombcenter.com



‘The Dog Doesn’t Die’

Dramedy about control freak and his loyal dog dealing with dead — and living — during zombie apocalypse, 8 p.m. March 13-14 and 3 p.m. March 15, Planet Ant Black Box, 2357 Caniff St. in Hamtramck, continues on select dates until March 28, planetant.com

5. Live music

March 13 & 15 • Various locations

Dixon’s Violin in concert

Hear David James Hammond’s one-man symphony violin act, 7 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.) March 13, Troy Community Center, 3179 Livernois Road, dixonsviolin.com



‘Prelude to Spring’

Performance by Warren Concert Band, 3 p.m. March 15, Warren Woods Middle School, 13400 12 Mile Road, warrenconcertband.com



‘Gaming in Harmony’

Hear evolution of video game music with Farmington Concert Band, 3 p.m. March 15, Mainstage Theatre at The Hawk - Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, thehawktheatre.com



Chamber music concert

Performance by University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, 7-8:30 p.m. March 13, Bloomfield Township Public Library, 1099 Lone Pine Road, btpl.org



Friday Night Live

Hear soulful musician Feimstro (Anthony Feimster Jr.), 7:30 p.m. March 13, Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Road in Bloomfield Hills, ccc-info.org/fnl



‘Joy and Strife’

Performance by Rochester Symphony Orchestra, 3-5 p.m. March 15, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo Road in Rochester, rochestersymphony.com



Harmony in the Hills concert

Hear pianist Chris Harding, noon March 13, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo St. in Rochester, harmonyinthehills.org

