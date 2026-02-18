The Friday Five — Feb. 19-22

C&G Newspapers | Published February 18, 2026

1. Frozen 5K and Macomb County Polar Plunge

Feb. 21 • Harrison Township

3.1-mile run/walk check-in at 8 a.m., MacRay Harbor, 30675 N. River Road, shuttle for untimed race at Freedom Trail at 16 Mile and Crocker roads leaves at 8:30 a.m. and returns around 10 a.m., then participate and/or watch others jump into cold water, 11 a.m., lunch and drinks follow, both events benefit Special Olympics Michigan, plungemi.org

2. Lenten fish fries

Feb. 20 • Various locations

Find a meal at local churches and fraternal organizations in and around the C & G Newspapers coverage area, most happening on Fridays until March 27 or April 3

3. Theatrical productions

Feb. 19-22 • Various locations

‘Pride and Prejudice’

Adapted from novel by Jane Austen, presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre - Mainstage, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19-21 and 2 p.m. Feb. 22, Parcells Middle School, 20600 Mack Ave. in Grosse Pointe Woods, continues Feb. 26-March 1, gpt.org

‘An Inspector Calls’

Drama set in 1912 about wealthy family who goes from celebrating engagement to being questioned about young woman’s suicide, presented by students from Rochester Christian University Theatre Company and professionals from UnCovered Theatre Company, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19-21 and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Richardson Academic Center Theater on campus of RCU, 800 W. Avon Road in Rochester Hills, rcu.edu/theatre

4. Cottage & Lakefront Living Show and Outdoorama

Feb. 19-22 • Novi

Separate events with single admission cater to those looking for vacation home and others interested in hunting, fishing, boating, camping and more, 1-8 p.m. Feb. 19, noon-8 p.m. Feb. 20, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 21 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 22, Vibe Credit Union Showplace (formerly Suburban Collection Showplace), 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi, vibeshowplace.com, showspan.com/cld, showspan.com/out

5. Music performances

Feb. 19-22 • Various locations

Hollywood Nights - The Bob Seger Experience

Hear nine-piece band from New Jersey pay homage to local music legend, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, limited tickets remain, macombcenter.com



Black History Month celebration

Features Amen Ra Dancers and Drummers, 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Mainstage Theatre at The Hawk - Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Road, thehawktheatre.com



‘Women of Note’ concert

Birmingham Concert Band presents music by female composers, 3 p.m. Feb. 22, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Road in Birmingham, birminghamconcertband.com



Harmony in the Hills concert

Hear trumpet player Amanda Ross, noon Feb. 20, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo St. in Rochester, free but donations appreciated, harmonyinthehills.org



‘Sea To Sky’ concert

Hear North Oakland Concert Band perform “Theme from Superman” by John Williams, “Jupiter” by Gustav Holst and more, 4 p.m. Feb. 22, Lake Orion High School, 495 E. Scripps Road in Orion Township, free but donations appreciated, nocb.org



Chamber music concert

Performance by University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, 7 p.m. Feb. 20, Bloomfield Township Public Library, 1099 Lone Pine Road, btpl.org

