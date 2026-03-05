2026 Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic matchups announced

By: Scott Bentley | Metro | Published March 5, 2026

Leland Holingsworth, of North Farmington High School, breaks off a run against Livonia Stevenson in a 2025 matchup. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

DETROIT — The Detroit Sports Commission announced the prep football matchups for the 2026 Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic Aug 27-28 at Wayne State University.

The event, which began in 2005, will be played at Tom Adams Field and has become a staple of the prep football scene.

On day one, Chippewa Valley will face Detroit Catholic Central at 4 p.m. and Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills will play Dewitt at 7 p.m.

On day two, Birmingham Groves will match up against North Farmington at 4 p.m. and Michigan City, Indiana, will face Detroit Cass Tech at 7 p.m.

The event will also feature the Girls’ Flag Football Showcase for the third consecutive year. Tickets to the Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic and more information about the Girls’ Flag Football Showcase will be released in the spring.



