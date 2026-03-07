Exterior renovations approved for old Rite Aid building

The building on Marter Road will get new exterior renovations with future plans intended to split the space up for multiple tenants.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published March 7, 2026

ST. CLAIR SHORES — On March 2, the St. Clair Shores City Council approved a site plan for the former Rite Aid building on Jefferson Avenue at Marter Road in a 7-0 vote.

According to items attached to the agenda, the property owner plans to split the existing space into five leased spaces. The requested agenda item was to approve exterior renovations.

“To accommodate the new suite spaces within the building, the façade of the building is proposed to be modified to include new storefront entries for each space,” the agenda item indicated. “Two suite spaces are proposed to face Jefferson, while the other three suite spaces will face the parking lot/Marter.”

At the time of publication, the company had no tenants.

Matthew Joniec of MBJ Architects presented the item and Dennis Shallal, property manager at Lakeshore Village Center LLC, was also in attendance.

Joniec said the plans include new storefronts, lighting for the storefronts, canopies and more. They don’t plan to get any new landscaping, and they want to match what is existing on the building.

“Essentially nothing is happening outside of the footprint of the building,” Joniec said.

Councilman John Caron said he thinks it’s a great idea to take the space and split it up.

“Also, I like that it’s all different sizes as well,” Caron said.

He said it would be a bit more attractive for future tenants.

Councilwoman Candice Rusie clarified the planned use of the drive-thru currently included with the building. There are no current plans to utilize it as a fast-food restaurant.

“Nothing intensive with a menu board or an ordering station or anything,” Joniec said.

He compared it to a Chipotle where customers arrive at the window with their order already placed and pickup their items. He said it’s more in line with what the window was used for before as a pharmacy.

“I’d say that’s being left in place again not knowing the tenants that might come in,” Joniec said. “There’s also the opportunity that that window does not get used.”

Councilwoman Linda Bertges asked if the company will inform tenants that further uses of the drive-thru window are not allowed. Shallal said he will allow the tenants to apply for it by themselves.

“I don’t want to turn them away and maybe they can get that done,” Shallal said.

Bertges also asked about traffic studies. Shallal said he is working with Kroger to free up more spots on their property for Kroger employees. He said those spaces are currently taken up by containers from previous renovations at the grocery store.

Councilman Chirs Vitale suggested a gym for the space and Shallal said Kroger doesn’t allow gyms on the property.

Councilman Dave Rubello asked about other bigger prospects for the space. Shallal said a few companies did inquire, but that there either wasn’t enough space for their uses or they wanted it at a lower price than Shallal was asking.