Should You Watch - June 2026

By: Jason Cranberry | Metro | Published May 26, 2026

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"The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Drama / Comedy

Movie

Should You Watch? Yes

The cast returns after 20 years with new antics and drama in a changing world.



Andy (Anne Hathaway) is a star reporter in New York, when she surprisingly finds out that her and all the editorial staff is being let go from their newspaper.



Meanwhile back at Runway Magazine, Miranda Priestly ( Meryl Streep) is still in charge, but is having her own difficulties with online and social media watering down her magazines prestigious glamour.



After a snafu with a big advertiser causes Miranda to eat crow with her former employee Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt - who later becomes our main antagonist), the founder of Runway reaches out to Andy to come back to restore the magazines editorial content.



And of course we still have Nigel (Stanley Tucci), keeping everything under control and pulling all the strings behind the curtain.



If you were a fan of "The Devil Wears Prada", you will have no issues jumping back in to the sequel. It was enjoyable and good to see the cast back together again.



From social posts I was expecting a bit more from the movie as several posts stated it was better than the first, which I did not agree with.



I thought Miranda was portrayed a bit weaker in this one, and in my opinion her rude, brash, arrogant, defiant attitude is what really made the original the success that it was.



"The Devil Wears Prada 2" isn’t a “must watch”, but it is a fun watch that you can’t go wrong with.

"Mortal Kombat 2"

Action / Adventure

Movie

Should You Watch? No



Here’s the real reason you don’t believe the hype on social media. After reading how great and how much better "Mortal Kombat 2" was going to be from the original, it did not live up to the pre-reviews at all.



This was a total disaster from the beginning, they should have done a FATALITY in round 1 and scrapped the whole project.



Corny, poor fighting scenes, predictable plot all brought about the demise for "Mortal Kombat 2". They tried to squeeze in so many characters that is was just a mosh pit of mess.

Unlike trying to go to opening weekend for "The Devil Wears Prada 2", "Mortal Kombat 2" was much easier to get into.



Don’t waste your time, even if you are a Mortal Kombat fan, just stick to playing the game in story mode where the premise is so much better than this live action movie.

"Half Man"

Drama

Series

HBO Maxx

Should You Watch? Yes

Follow estranged stepbrothers in this on this violent and rocky adventure in "Half Man".



Niall is a shy, bullied teen who is just trying to make his way through school with his head still intact, when he is informed by his mother that her partners son, Ruben is coming to live with them after being released from a detention center.



When the two meet we can tell there’s an unusual tension, or perhaps even attraction from Niall towards brutish, arrogant, cocky and attractive Ruben.



When Niall and Ruben arrive to school the next day together, Niall’s bullies engage him and Ruben quickly diminishes any of their advances toward his half-brother.



"Half Man" flows back in fourth in time, which really keeps you guessing to the final outcome.



While struggling in college, Niall contacts Ruben and asks him to come visit him. During the visit, the two engage other students and while finding himself, Niall starts a gay relationship with a dorm mate down the hall. Conflict ensues with this student, and we see Ruben’s rage emerge as he nearly beats the student to death.



During the court process for the attack, Ruben and Niall’s mother pressure Niall to lie under oath about the attack. Niall tries to adhere to their wishes but seeing the scarred student in the courtroom he cannot go through with it.



Upon telling the truth on the witness stand, we once again see the ferocious anger emerge from Ruben.



The relationship between Niall and Ruben is corrosive, tainted, feared, controlling, unusual, sexually intense, and just outright weird. The two are complete opposites but its apparent they cannot function without the other.



This one is a twisted mind ride that will keep you wondering until the end.



Please note that this series is yet to be completed at the time of this review.



View previous Should You Watch? now:

May 2026 - Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord, Thrash, Michael

April 2026 - DTF St. Louis, The Pitt, Bridgerton

March 2026 - Wonder Man, Star Trek: Starfleey Academy, and Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

February 2026 - The Traitors, Weapons, and Train Dreams

January 2026 - Heated Rivalry, Eleanor the Great, and Avatar: Fire and Ash

December 2025 - Stranger Things, Landman, and Nobody Wants This

November 2025 - Matlock, Boots, and Monster: The Ed Gain Story

October 2025 - Marvel Zombies, La Dolce Villa, and My Oxford Year

September 2025 - Wednesday, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Happy Gilmore 2

August 2025 - Superman, The Fantastic 4: First Steps, The Gilded Age, and The Wild Robot

July 2025 - Overcompensating, Straw and Hacks

June 2025 - Andor, Companion and The Last of Us

May 2025 - Daredevil Born Again, 1923 and The White Lotus

April 2025 - Anora, American Primeval and Cobra Kai.

March 2025 - Enlighted, Loudermilk and Running Point.