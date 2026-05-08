Behind the Wheel: ‘Bless the fellowship among riders’

Since 2000, Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Warren has held a springtime “Blessing of the Rides.”

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published May 8, 2026

Roseclair Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2895 Eagle Riders Chaplain Dave Noel, far right, delivers the blessing for the motorcycle crowd. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Julie Petkoff, fourth from left in the front row, thanked the Holy Cross Classic Cruisers for honoring her dad, Dan Habel, who passed away in December. Photo by Erin Sanchez

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METRO DETROIT — Cruising season has officially driven into metro Detroit for 2026. As classic car owners, hot-rodders and motorcycle enthusiasts retrieve their prized possessions from storage, two local events were held recently to ensure safe travels.

On the sunny afternoon of April 26, cruisers gathered in the parking lot of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Warren for the annual “Blessing of the Rides,” a tradition since 2000. Holy Cross Classic Cruisers member Ron Ratzow, a retired director of evangelical ministries for the church, officiated the prayers.

“Heavenly Father, we ask for your continued blessing on this coming season of car tours, car cruises, car shows and other related events,” Ratzow said. “As we travel to and from various locations, keep us safe from harm and danger. May we continue to enjoy our friends and our hobby these coming months of cruising. Lord God, we trust in your promise to watch over us and grant us your blessing.”

The event also gave club members the chance to remember their cruising buddy, Dan Habel, who passed away in December.

“He was a very good friend and a longtime member of our car club. He was a swell guy. He was really fun to be around,” Ratzow said. “He was very active and attended many car shows on a regular basis. I’m sure many of you knew Dan from some of those activities.”

Habel owned a 1965 green Mercury Monterey. He took it out on the road every chance he got before he sold it.

“That was his pride and joy, We reserved him a parking space today,” Ratzow said, referring to the empty space with Habel’s framed photo on-site. “Not only does Dan have a reserved parking space at Holy Cross for this tribute, he’s also got a reserved parking space up there because of his belief in Jesus.”

Ratzow presented Habel’s daughter, Julie Petkoff, with the framed photo honoring her father. She was present for the dedication, along with her husband, Dan; son Joshua, 19; and daughter Gabby, 16, and many of her cousins from the Finkel family.

Petkoff, of Sterling Heights, said one of her dad’s favorite features of the Mercury was rolling down the back window with the touch of a button.

“Thank you for Ron’s beautiful words,” Petkoff said. “My dad really loved being a part of the car club. His best memories are here. He enjoyed the camaraderie and the friendships he formed with the other people.”

Petkoff often rode with her dad in the Mercury.

“It was like a tank,” she said, adding that people gave them a thumbs-up and waved when they spotted the vintage vehicle going for a spin.

On an Eagle’s wing and a prayer

The rain might have dampened their plans, but not their spirits. On April 18, the Roseclair Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2895 Eagle Riders held their annual “Blessing of the Bikes” at their club at 29500 Little Mack Ave.

Many Eagle Riders attended the event; however, because of the inclement weather, only five members arrived on motorcycle. Instead of holding the event outdoors, everyone gathered inside for the blessing led by chaplain Dave Noel.

“Heavenly Father, we ask for your blessing on these bikes and all who ride them today. Grant your protection to every rider. Keep them safe, alert and free from harm. Guide their journeys on every road, through every mile and in every moment,” Noel said. “Bless these machines that carry them, that they may function well and bring joy without trouble.

“Bless the fellowship among riders, that it may be filled with respect, kindness and camaraderie, and bless the spirit of adventure, that it may always be tempered with wisdom and care,” Noel continued.

Noel and the group also prayed that every “ride begin and end in safety and Your presence be felt in every turn on the wheel.”

The plan was for everyone to bike to Marine City after the prayers, but those with bikes went for a ride along Jefferson Avenue instead. Greg Swieczkowski filled in as road captain. The day ended with a steak dinner.

“We do a blessing every year. We try to bless the riders and their bikes so they have a safe season,” Swieczkowski said. “It’s good luck and good vibes for the bikers.”

Tim Luczak, president of the Eagle Riders and also the aerie trustee, brought his Harley Davidson Ultra Limited to the Blessings of the Bikes. He’s traveled extensively on his motorcycle with other groups of people “all over the West Coast,” California; Sturgis, South Dakota; and Daytona, Florida.

“It’s fun. It’s relaxing,” he said. “You go into a random bar in the middle of nowhere and you meet people. You meet people you never would have met before.”

The Eagle Riders operate under the umbrella of the Roseclair Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 2895. The members are always doing fundraisers, karaoke nights, parties, family nights and more.

“We do a lot of fun stuff,” bartender Angie McGuire said. “There are so many mixed ages from people in their 20s up to their 80s. We just have a really nice camaraderie. Everyone knows everyone.”

No. 2895 aerie is located at 29500 Little Mack Ave. in Roseville. For more information, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/roseclaireagles2895, email rceagles2895@gmail.com or call (586) 775-9616.