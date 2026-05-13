The Friday Five — May 15-17

C&G Newspapers | Published May 13, 2026

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1. Motor City Comic Con

May 15-17 • Novi

Celebration of all things pop culture includes celebrity guests such as William Shatner, Karl Urban, Charlie Cox, Hayley Atwell, Selma Blair, John Boyega, Patrick Warburton and more, also cosplay contests, anime screenings, artist alley, panels, role playing games, live wrestling and more, noon-7 p.m. May 15, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. May 16 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 17, Vibe Credit Union Showplace (formerly Suburban Collection Showplace), 46100 Grand River Ave., motorcitycomiccon.com

Read more: Motor City Comic Con offers more than meets the eye

2. Tails in Motion

May 16 • Grosse Pointe Shores

New event serves as fundraiser for nonprofit Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society, includes walk through Edsel and Eleanor Ford House grounds with leashed dogs, demonstrations by Grosse Pointe Woods Public Safety K-9 Arcos and handler/officer Duncan Gill, pet-related vendors, information about adoptable pets, face painting, and raffle and silent auction, donate any dollar amount to participate, held rain or shine, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 1100 Lake Shore Road, registration encouraged but not required, gpaas.org/news

Read more: Dog lovers invited to hop aboard this ‘waggin’ trail

3. Farmers markets

May 16-17 • Various locations

Opening weekend for the following cities:

Clawson

10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 16, held at intersection of 14 Mile Road and Main Street, continues June 13, June 27, July 11, July 25 (runs in tandem with Cinema in the Street) and Aug. 15, cityofclawson.com



Shelby Township

Packard Farmers Market (formerly Shelby Farmers Market) opens 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 16, Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave., continues on Saturdays until Oct. 10 (except July 4), packardprovinggrounds.org/farmersmarket



St. Clair Shores

First event of season also includes food trucks, live music by Mark Reitenga, bounce house, juggling unicyclist and family bike fest (decorating, parade and raffle), 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 17, held along Greater Mack Avenue between Nine Mile Road and intersection of Nine Mack and Cavalier drives, Sunday markets continue June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27 and Oct. 11 (latter at Blossom Heath Park, south of 10 Mile Road on Jefferson Avenue), and Thursday markets run June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13, Blossom Heath Park, see themes at scsmi.net/877/farmers-market

4. Celebrate Birmingham Hometown Parade

May 17 • Birmingham

1 p.m., starts just north of Willits Street and travels south on North Old Woodward Avenue, west on Maple Road, south on Bates Street, and ends at Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., free after-party with activities and entertainment follows until 4 p.m., bhamgov.org

5. Treasure Hunters Market

May 16 • Sterling Heights

Find household devices, record albums, antiques, toys, sporting goods, knickknacks and more, 100-plus vendors expected, free admission, limited food and beverages available for purchase, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Dodge Park, 40620 Utica Road, Facebook

Bonus: America 250 Dedication ceremony

May 16 • Rochester

See National Society Daughters of the American Revolution - Stoney Creek Chapter present new marker in honor of country’s 250th anniversary, also recognition of three Revolutionary War patriots — Nathaniel Baldwin, Cyrus Chipman and George Horton — buried on site, 3 p.m., Mt. Avon Cemetery, 400 Sixth St., regent@stoneycreekdar.org

Read more: America 250 dedication ceremony to be held May 16 in Rochester

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.