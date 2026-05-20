Shelby Township Down Home Days Festival to return this weekend

Children enjoy a ride during the Shelby Township Down Home Days Festival two years ago.

Photos provided by Shelby Township

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published May 20, 2026

A child smiles as he slips down a slide at the Shelby Township Down Home Days Festival in 2024.

A child enjoys some snacks during the 2024 Shelby Township Down Home Days Festival.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The community is invited to celebrate Memorial Day weekend at the Shelby Township Down Home Days Festival May 22-25.

The Shelby Township Down Home Days Festival brings together the excitement of a classic carnival midway with a family-friendly community complete with thrill and family rides, kiddie attractions, classic carnival games and prizes, fair food favorites and sweet treats.

The event will run from 4 to 11 p.m. May 22, noon to 11 p.m. May 23-24, and noon to 6 p.m. May 25 in the Knights Park & Pavilion, 11541 21 Mile Road in Shelby Township.

While admission is free, ride wristbands are available for $30.

The midway is offered by North American Midway Entertainment.



