The Friday Five — May 8-10

C&G Newspapers | Published May 6, 2026

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1. Back Yard Art Fair

May 9 • Ferndale/Oak Park

Annual event in residential neighborhoods includes 200-plus makers, artists and small businesses at 42 homes, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (rain date May 10), see map at backyardartfair.com

Read more: Backyard Art Fair makes its way back to Ferndale for seventh year

2. V-E Day Commemoration Ceremony

May 8 • Royal Oak

Event honors anniversary of Germany’s surrender and end of World War II in Europe, also celebrate upcoming 250th anniversary of founding of United States, includes unveiling and dedication of B-24 Liberator bomber panel that goes with previously installed Rosie the Riveter statue, plus raising of new military flags, 6:30 p.m., Michigan World War II Legacy Memorial at Memorial Park, 31050 Woodward Ave., michiganww2memorial.org

Read more: Celebrate Victory in Europe Day at the Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial May 8

3. Utica Antiques Market

May 9-10 • Shelby Township

Find antiques and secondhand items during largest outdoor event of its kind in southeastern Michigan, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 9 and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. May 10, Knights Park & Pavilion, 11541 21 Mile Road, continues July 11-12 and Sept. 12-13, uticaantiques.com

4. Art Birmingham

May 9-10 • Birmingham

Presented by The Guild of Artists & Artisans and Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center, features nearly 180 new and returning juried artists, kids art activities, and local food and beverage vendors, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 9 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 10, street surrounding Shain Park (corner of Henrietta and Martin streets), theguild.org/fair/art-birmingham

5. Royal Oak In Bloom

May 10 • Royal Oak

Flower and garden sale held annually on Mother’s Day, also food trucks and Henry Ford Health/HAP Healthy Moms Corner, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., lots at Sixth and Main streets, romi.gov

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.