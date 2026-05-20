The Friday Five — May 22-25

C&G Newspapers | Published May 20, 2026

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1. Memorial Day events

May 22-25 • Various locations

Clawson

Ceremony includes brief tribute and 21-gun salute, 10 a.m. May 25, Blair Memorial Library Pavilion in Memorial Park, 416 N. Main St.



Clinton Township

Join Fr. Michael Quaine of St. Michael Catholic Community for prayers, then 21-gun salute and playing of taps, followed by fellowship and refreshments, held rain or shine (tent available), bring chairs, 10 a.m. May 25, Section 55 at Resurrection Cemetery, 18201 Clinton River Road, guests can also visit American Veterans Memorial for dedication of veteran tablets, facebook.com/resurrectioncemeterymi



Eastpointe

Parade at 11 a.m. May 25, starts at Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society Museum, 16600 Stephens Road, then heads east to Spindler Park, 19400 Stephens Road, program follows, organized by Association of Community, Fraternal, & Veterans Organizations, acfvo.com

Read more: Cities will honor fallen veterans with Memorial Day parades, ceremonies



Farmington

Parade at 10 a.m. May 25, starts near intersection of Grand River Avenue and Orchard Lake Road, then travels west to Oakland Street, brief ceremony follows at Farmington War Memorial Monument in Memorial Park, then luncheon at Sundquist Pavilion in Riley Park, 33113 Grand River Ave., memorialdayparade.us



Ferndale

108th parade at 10 a.m. May 25, starts near Livernois Steet and West Maplehurst Avenue, then marches north to West Oakridge Stret, west to Pinecrest Drive, south to West Nine Mile Road, east to Livernois and south to Memorial Mall, ceremony with reading of names of local veterans who died in past year follows, facebook.com/downtownferndale

Read more: Memorial Day ceremony to mark 108 years in Ferndale



Grosse Pointe Farms

Ceremony includes musical tributes, remarks and recitation of names of Grosse Pointe residents who died in service to country, also keynote speech by U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Rick Armstrong, 10-11 a.m. May 25, front lawn of The War Memorial, 32 Lake Shore Drive, warmemorial.org/events/memorialday2026



Hazel Park

Memorial service at 9 a.m. May 25, City Hall, 111 E. Nine Mile Road, then parade at 10 a.m., starts at Hazel Park Junior High School, 22770 Highland Ave., then marches north to Nine Mile Road, west to John R Road, north to Woodward Heights Boulevard and west to Hazel Park Community Center, facebook.com/hazelparkrecreation



Keego Harbor

Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. May 25, Veterans Memorial Plaza, intersection of Cass Lake and Orchard Lake roads, then parade at 10 a.m., held along Cass Lake Road, facebook.com/khparks



Madison Heights

Concert presented by city and Madison Heights Women’s Club, new event replaces parade and includes music, 21-gun salute, 50-flag display, military vehicles and exhibits, bring chairs, 7-8:30 p.m. May 21, bandshell at Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road, facebook.com/GFWCMHWC

Read more: Plans announced for Memorial Day concert in Madison Heights



Novi

Novi Memorial Day Run at 7:30 a.m. (5K) and 8:30 a.m. (mile fun run) May 25, Fuerst Park, 45325 W 10 Mile Road, then parade from 10 a.m.-noon, starts at Meadowbrook Commons, 25075 Meadowbrook Road, then heads south and west to Civic Center, 45175 10 Mile Road, cityofnovi.org/memorialday



Oakland Township

Ceremony includes reading names of veterans, ringing of bell and moment of silence, 11 a.m. May 25, Veterans Tribute of Oakland Township, 5236 Adams Road, vtotmi.org



Rochester/Rochester Hills

Events includes music, opening remarks, flag lowering, prayer, speech, laying of the wreath and more at 9 a.m. May 25, then Parade of Fallen Heroes at 9:30 a.m., both at Mount Avon Cemetery, 400 Sixth St. in Rochester, route goes to Veterans Memorial Pointe, 1015 S. Livernois Road in Rochester Hills, where ceremony takes place around 10 a.m., also enjoy hot dogs from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Rochester Fire Department, 277 E. Second St., RSVP for latter at (248) 651-4470, rrc-mi.com/memorial-day

Read more: Community bands together for Memorial Day



Roseville

Parade at 10 a.m. May 25, starts at Roseville High School, 17855 Common Road, then travels east on Common Road and ends at City Hall, 29777 Gratiot Ave., ceremony follows, rosevillememorialdayparade.com

Read more: Cities will honor fallen veterans with Memorial Day parades, ceremonies



Royal Oak

Parade at 9 a.m. May 25, Main Street and Lincoln Avenue, ceremony follows at Centennial Commons, 203 S. Troy St., romi.gov/492/veterans-events-committee



Shelby Township

Ceremony at 1:30 p.m. May 24, Veterans Memorial outside Shelby Township Hall, 52700 Van Dyke Ave., (586) 739-4046



Southfield

Ceremony features keynote speaker Matthew Daigler (program director of Detroit Veteran Village with Tunnel to Towers Foundation) and other remarks, moment of silence, wreath placement, 21-gun salute and playing of taps, 9 a.m. May 22, refreshments follow, Southfield Municipal Building, 26000 Evergreen Road, (248) 796-5130



St. Clair Shores

• 73rd annual parade, 1 p.m. May 24, Harper Avenue from Ridgeway to 11 Mile roads, scsparade.org/2026-parade

• Service hosted by VFW Bruce Post #1146, 9-10 a.m. May 24, Veterans Memorial Park, 32400 Jefferson Ave.



Sterling Heights

Ceremony includes remarks, music by Motor City Blend Chorus, flyover of authentic Tuskegee Airmen World War II aircraft and patriotic performances by 1st Michigan Colonial Fife & Drum Corps, 9 a.m. May 25, courtyard between City Hall and Police Department, 40555 Utica Road, then parade at 10 a.m., travels along Dodge Park Road to Heritage Junior High School at Metro Parkway, sterlingheights.gov/713/memorial-day-parade

Read more: Sterling Heights man served country in and out of uniform



Troy

• Ceremony Includes raising of colors, national anthem, U.S. Armed Forces salute, laying of wreath and Heritage Concert Band of Troy, 10 a.m. May 25, Veterans Plaza at City Hall, 500 W. Big Beaver Road, facebook.com/troymi

• ‘Where Giants Lie Sleeping’ performance by Birmingham Concert Band, 3 p.m. May 24, White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, 621 W. Long Lake Road, birminghamconcertband.com



Utica

Ceremony features Marine Corps League Honor Guard, speech by State Rep. Ron Robinson and presentation of Michigan’s Traveling Memorial of Fallen Military, 2 p.m. May 24, Memorial Park near Utica Public Library, 7530 Auburn Road, pizza follows at American Legion Post #351, 46146 Cass Ave., cityofutica.org, heroesofmichigantravelingmemorial.com



Waterford Township

Prayers by clergy from Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Community, 10 a.m. May 25, then flyover featuring World War II aircraft, 11 a.m., The Preserve at All Saints Cemetery, 4401 Nelsey Road, facebook.com/allsaintsthepreserve

2. Festivals/carnival

May 22-25 • Various locations

Ya'ssoo Greek Festival in Bloomfield Hills

Features dancing, cooking demonstrations, kids activities, food and more, 4-10 p.m. May 22, noon-11 p.m. May 23 and noon-9 p.m. May 24, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 43816 Woodward Ave., yassoogreekfestival.com



Hazel Park Homecoming Festival

Includes rides, games and food, 4-10 p.m. May 22, noon-10 p.m. May 23-24 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 25, Green Acres Park, 620 W. Woodward Heights Blvd., bigrockamusements.com/events/61



Madison Family Spring Carnival

Includes rides, games and food, opens 3 p.m. May 22 and noon May 23-25, parking lot of Madison High School, 915 E. 11 Mile Road in Madison Heights, skerbeck.com/events/255



Novi BBQ Fest

Includes barbecue food trucks (who will compete in competition), whiskey sampling, tribute bands, BBQ eating contest, kids zone and artisan vendors, 5-10 May 22, noon-10 p.m. May 23-24 and noon-8 p.m. May 25, Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44175 W. 12 Mile Road, novibbqfestival.com

Read more: Festival set to kick off summer with music and barbecue



Shelby Township Down Home Days Festival

Includes carnival, games and food, 4-11 p.m. May 22, noon-11 p.m. May 23-24 and noon-6 p.m. May 25, Knights Park & Pavilion, 11541 21 Mile Road, shelbylionsclub.org/events

3. Royal Oak Leprechauns baseball

May 25 • Royal Oak

Opening day for local member of Northwoods League (collegiate summer baseball), 6:35 p.m., The Lucky Corner at Memorial Park, 31050 Woodward Ave., regular season continues until Aug. 8, royaloakleprechauns.com

Read more: Royal Oak Leprechauns 2026 season ticket plans now available

4. Remember & Honor car, truck and motorcycle show

May 24 • Clinton Township

Also live music, awards, door prizes, food and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Knights of Columbus - John F. Kennedy Council #5460, 33320 Kelly Road, (586) 610-2990 or (586) 301-9437

Related: Local car shows are just a cruise away

5. Theatrical productions

May 22-24 • Various locations

‘Ugly Lies the Bone’

Play about soldier who struggles after returning home from Afghanistan and uses virtual reality therapy program as escape and path toward confronting trauma, 8 p.m. May 22, 2 and 8 p.m. May 23, and 2 p.m. May 24, The Inspired Acting Company, 1124 E. West Maple Road in Walled Lake, continues May 29-31 and June 5-7, inspiredacting.org

Read more: Inspired Acting Company to perform timely play for Memorial Day



‘The Cider House Rules’

Two-part play begins with “Here in St. Cloud’s” May 22-24 and “In Other Parts of the World” May 29-June 1, 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and Mondays and 2 p.m. Sundays, then see both on consecutive days with part one at 7 p.m. June 5 and 12 and part two at 7 p.m. June 6 and 13, plus both on same days with part one at 2 p.m. and part two at 7 p.m. June 7 and 14, Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center, 290 W. Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, theringwald.com



‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’

Musical-comedy about character who must knock off unsuspecting relatives to become ninth Earl of Highhurst while also navigating love triangle, 8 p.m. May 22-23 and 2 p.m. May 24, presented by Avon Players Community Theatre, 1185 Washington Road in Rochester Hills, continues May 29-31 and June 5-6, avonplayers.org



‘Be Nice, Think Twice’ rock cabaret

Energetic and witty 20-song musical explores tricks of the mind, 9:30 p.m. May 22, doors at 7 p.m. and performance by Emily Rose at 8 p.m., Ghost Light, 2314 Caniff St. in Hamtramck, benicethinktwice.com

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.