Behind the Wheel: Local car shows are just a cruise away

Hunter Erdman stands among several motorcycles belonging to members of Moto’s social club in Ferndale.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published May 19, 2026

The Fun Time Cruzers Car Show moved to the Napa Auto Parts parking lot in Shelby Township last year. Prior to that, they met up at Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights for many years. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Ken Savage holds up two of the 16 customized award plaques that are given out each week at the Fun Time Cruzers Car Show in the Napa Auto Parts parking lot, located at 48081 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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METRO DETROIT — There’s a spot in Ferndale, near the train tracks that cross Nine Mile and Hilton roads, where car buffs and motorcycle enthusiasts gather every Sunday year-round.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., they get together at Moto for “Sunday Service,” where they swap stories about their vehicles, bond over other common interests and drink plenty of coffee.

Owner Hunter Erdman opened Moto, located at 721 E. Saratoga St., about two years ago. To hang out at the social club, you must be a member and pay membership dues. However, Erdman opens the facility to the public for Sunday Service, which he said “is a play on church and a play on car service.” On any given Sunday, visitors might see a Lamborghini, vintage Porsche, several motorcycles and classic pickup trucks decorating the parking lot.

“Our membership is entirely made up of strangers,” Erdman, 32, said. “None of them knew each other. They found a sense of community and belonging here.”

The 25,000-square-foot Moto building is divided into different sections that serve various purposes. A cafe will soon be ready; there’s a conference room available for rent; a photo studio; a room just to listen to vinyl records; and more.

“We call it the Moto compound. It’s kind of like multiple buildings,” Erdman said. “The oldest part of the building goes back to 1880.”

Before Moto, Precision Standard Ink took up the industrial property. The décor in Moto pays homage to classic vehicles and Erdman’s fondness for motorcycles. Visitors will pass by vintage motorcycles on display and framed photos of classic cars. Erdman also keeps a collection of auto manuals he’s found in the nooks and crannies of the complex.

“We’ve got to save this information before it dies,” Erdman said.

Erdman also brings in guest speakers to talk about everything from fixing a motorcycle engine to teaching how carburetors work to mastering techniques of photographing classic cars.

Another aspect of Moto is getting together in the movie theater to watch films once a month. But there’s one rule all must follow. The members can only watch movies about cars or motorcycles. “Cannonball Run” was viewed during a recent get-together. Members can write suggestions on a large board. “Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man,” “Used Cars,” “The Greasy Hands Preachers,” “Speed Racer,” and “Days of Thunder” are among the many movie titles recommended. And it wouldn’t be a true movie night without a screening of “Easy Rider.”

Royal Oak resident and Moto member Dan Griffin rode motorcycles many years ago, gave it up and is now back riding again. He owns a 2014 Triumph Bonneville.

“This place was an inspiration for me to get another bike,” Griffin, 58, said of Moto. “It’s less about the riding and more about the camaraderie. You find out you have so much in common.”

There are other digs around town with weekly and monthly car shows. Here is a list of shows we know of in the C & G Newspapers coverage area:

Tuesdays

• All makes and models are welcome to the Cruise-In from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at Ram’s Horn, 31917 Utica Road in Fraser.

• Petey’s Pizzeria, 30830 Ryan Road in Warren, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Wednesdays

• The “Classic Car Nite” with host Pauly G is back from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sandbaggers Sports Bar & Grill at 25615 Van Dyke Ave. in Center Line.

Thursdays

• The Big Boy of Troy Cruise Night has returned from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Big Boy of Troy, 200 W. Maple Road in Troy.

• The Stahls Automotive Collection at 56516 N. Bay Drive in Chesterfield Township will hold monthly cruise nights from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month: June 11, July 9, Aug. 13, Sept. 10 and Oct. 8.

• Culver’s, located at 66227 Van Dyke Ave. on the Romeo and Washington Township border, from 5 to 8 p.m.

• Stop by St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church from 4 to 8 p.m. The church is located at 21201 13 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores.

• Jack’s Pub at 34005 Gratiot Ave. in Clinton Township, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Fridays

• Cruisers are invited to “Make Gratiot Great Again!” at 6 p.m. every Friday at Lee’s Famous Chicken, located at 32500 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville.

Saturdays

• Gearheads can meet up 9 a.m. to noon at the monthly car shows at the Michigan Military Technical and History Society, located at 16600 Stephens Road in Eastpointe. The following dates are scheduled: June 13, July 18, Aug. 22, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17.

• The Parking at Pasteiner’s Cruise-In is back from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 33202 Woodward Ave., one block north of 14 Mile Road, in Birmingham.

Sundays

• The “American Muscle & Hot Rod Show” will be held monthly at 9 a.m. on the last Sunday of the month at Jefferson Street Pub, 36611 Jefferson Ave. in Harrison Township. The following dates are scheduled: May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30 and Sept. 27.

• Captain and Bird’s third season of Cars and Coffee is underway. Join other cruisers from 9 a.m. until noon on the following Sundays: June 28, July 26, Aug. 23 and Sept. 27 in the Midwest Warehousing parking lot, 6841 N. Rochester Road, Studio 6, in Rochester Hills.

Charity drive

The nonprofit Friends of Mount Clemens will hold its annual Mount Clemens Cruise in downtown Mount Clemens June 5-6. Money raised will benefit many local charities. The annual event features a car cruise, awards, live entertainment and special attractions. For a complete schedule of events, visit mountclemenscruise.com.