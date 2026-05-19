Suspect sentenced for selling tainted cocaine that killed 3

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published May 19, 2026

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GROSSE POINTE WOODS — The woman who is said to have sold tainted cocaine to three Grosse Pointe Woods residents — causing their deaths — will be spending nearly two decades behind bars.

Aerian Porter-Craig, 34, formerly of Harper Woods, was sentenced April 30 to 210 months in prison — or 17.5 years — after pleading guilty to distributing cocaine laced with fentanyl and xylazine to the victims, who died within hours of each other at two different homes in the Woods the night of June 9, 2023. The victims — one man and two women — were in their 20s and 30s. The Wayne County Medical Examiner determined that two of the victims died of fentanyl toxicity, while the third victim died of fentanyl and xylazine toxicity. Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid. Xylazine — also known as “tranq” — is a strong tranquilizer only approved for veterinary use with animals.

Law enforcement officials say based on their text messages, the victims believed they were purchasing cocaine from Porter-Craig.

“This drug dealer peddled deadly doses, floating like the grim reaper from one house to the next,” said United States Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. in a press release. “She claimed three lives in one day — just so she could make a few bucks.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Franzinger was the prosecutor on this case.

For Grosse Pointe Woods detectives — who worked with the FBI on the investigation — identifying, arresting and successfully prosecuting the suspect was important.

“Whenever you have a tragic incident like this, the first thing you want is justice for the person, justice for the family (of the victim),” Woods Public Safety Director John Kosanke said. “It’s a very satisfying feeling knowing this woman is going to serve 210 months in jail.”

FBI officials echoed that sentiment.

“Anyone who profits from pushing deadly drugs like fentanyl into our Michigan communities should expect to spend years in federal prison,” Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, said in a press release. “This sentence makes that message unmistakably clear. While no sentence can bring back the lives lost due to the defendant’s criminal actions, this outcome delivers justice. I am grateful to the dedicated members of the FBI Detroit and our partners at the Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department for their relentless investigative work. We will continue to pursue and hold accountable those who traffic deadly narcotics, while protecting our communities from those who endanger lives.”

Porter-Craig is said by law enforcement to have sold drugs to the victims before.

Kosanke said that other cities have many more overdoses like this over time than the Woods; the Woods case only drew widespread media attention because there were three victims who died the same night.

Kosanke praised the detectives who worked tirelessly on this case.

“There was a lot of work put into this case for an extended period of time,” Kosanke said. “Their diligence and hard work was what brought this result about. I couldn’t be more pleased and proud (of them).”

Porter-Craig’s attorney did not return repeated phone calls for comment before press time.

For those who have loved ones struggling with addiction, having access to Narcan or its generic equivalent can be used to save a life after an overdose. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services includes a map of locations on its website — michigan.gov/mdhhs — where people can find Narcan vending machines. There is also a Narcan vending machine in the lobby of the Grosse Pointe City Public Safety Department. In addition, Narcan can be purchased over the counter from many pharmacies.

Call Staff Writer K. Michelle Moran at (586) 498-1047.