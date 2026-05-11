Bipartisan legislation aims to help first responders with PTSD

State Rep. Mike McFall, D-Hazel Park, seen here at a Hazel Park Fire Department open house last year, and state Rep. Bill Mueller, R-Linden, have proposed legislation that would help first responders get needed treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Photo provided by Mike McFall

By: Andy Kozlowski | C&G Newspapers | Published May 11, 2026

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LANSING — A bipartisan proposal working its way through the state Legislature aims to help first responders who need treatment for psychological trauma.

State representatives Mike McFall, D-Hazel Park, and Mike Mueller, R-Linden, recently introduced House Bills 5952 and 5953. The goal is to simplify the insurance claim process for eligible first responders and create a funding mechanism to cover their claims without placing the burden on cities or insurance companies.

If approved, House Bill 5953 would establish a presumption of causation for post-traumatic stress disorder, so that a first responder suffering from PTSD can more easily file for claims.

“Usually, an insurance provider will push back since (the cause of PTSD) is a difficult thing to prove. They might say something happened to you when you were a child, when really the cause was the stress of, say, pulling a (drowning) child out of a swimming pool,” said McFall.

As for House Bill 5952, it would establish a special fund in the state budget to help cover those insurance claims. McFall said this would avoid placing the burden on local municipalities who are already struggling to pay their share of insurance premiums.

Eligible first responders would be anyone with at least five years of cumulative experience in a high-stress occupation that deals with emergencies. This includes not only the police officers, firefighters and paramedics who arrive at the scene, but also the dispatchers who take the calls, and even correctional officers handling inmates.

“There are many people involved when a call comes in,” McFall said. “Our dispatchers are the front line, and all the stress that they experience and witness can turn into a traumatic event.”

Sheriffs and their deputies would also be included. The benefits would extend to full-time, part-time and volunteer first responders alike.

McFall noted the urgent need to support the men and women who sacrifice so much of their own well-being to protect and save lives, pointing to data by the Centers for Disease Control that show they’re much more likely to experience PTSD and depression than the general public.

“A lot of people don’t realize that more first responders die from suicide (due to PTSD) than die in the line of duty,” McFall said. “That’s something we don’t talk about enough.”

Joe Schehr, the president of the Warren Professional Firefighters Union, said he is very grateful to see something being done.

“We see firsthand the mental and emotional toll this profession takes on our members,” Schehr said. “They respond every day to traumatic incidents all throughout the city, be it overdoses, vehicle accidents, structure fires. This (proposal) is important since it recognizes that PTSD is an occupational injury, no different than getting physically hurt. There is still mental scarring, and with this (legislation), instead of having to fight the system for much-needed support, we can get the help we need before we’re in crisis.”

Schehr noted that the state of Michigan has already made “tremendous progress” with similar legislation that created a presumption of causation for cancer treatment among firefighters, recognizing the increased risk they face. He said the proposals by McFall and Mueller would offer similar assistance for treatment of PTSD.

“Our members witness more trauma in their 25-year career than most people experience in a lifetime,” Schehr said. “It’s those repeated exposures occurring over the course of an entire career — not just one run, but the countless runs our members accumulate. This legislation can give our members access to the clinicians and providers they need so that they can have long, healthy careers and continue to serve the public.”

Corey Haines is the police chief of Eastpointe and former police of Madison Heights. Haines also serves as the mayor of Madison Heights.

“I think it’s a fantastic idea and long overdue,” Haines said of the bills. “All first responders go through a lot of stress that the normal everyday person doesn’t go through, and that they hopefully never will. Sure, it’s our chosen career field, but we still don’t choose to be traumatized by the things we see, like devastating crime scenes and horrible accidents. It weighs on us heavily — especially those times when we’re not able to save a life.”

Mueller, McFall’s cosponsor on the proposal, issued a statement urging support for it.

“Michigan cannot continue to ask first responders to carry the weight of traumatic incidents without recognizing the lasting impact that these events create,” Mueller stated in a release. “PTSD is real, and this legislation is about doing right by those who serve. When more officers take their lives than die in the line of duty per year, we have a problem.”

Call Staff Writer Andy Kozlowski at (586) 498-1046.