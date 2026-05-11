Pyrex Swap delights vintage vendors, enthusiasts

Pyrex has a long, storied history in the United States and it has gained popularity across the country. The Pyrex Swap scheduled on May 30 intends to celebrate the dishware and bring people together.

Photo provided by Jessica Krutell

By: Alyssa Ochss | C&G Newspapers | Published May 11, 2026

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ST. CLAIR SHORES — Vendors and vintage dishware enthusiasts are invited to take a trip back in time to their grandmother’s kitchen at the 8th Annual Michigan Vintage Pyrex Spring Swap and Sale on May 30 in St. Clair Shores.

Ashley Hafer and Jessica Krutell are the event organizers. This year, the swap starts at 11 a.m. and goes to 3 p.m. for the public.

It will be held at the Cpl. Walter F. Bruce Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1146 located 28404 Jefferson Avenue in St. Clair Shores. In the early years of the event, the swap was held at a private home, set up like an outdoor market. Last year, organizers moved it to St. Clair Shores.

The swap started in 2016 though they skipped two years for the COVID-19 pandemic and Hafer’s move.

Krutell said the VFW was incredible to work with and that they have a great facility with parking, bathrooms, food and more.

“Previous years we’ve had the swap outdoors and having it take place indoors is (different) because we’re not combating the weather and the wind and the rain,” Krutell said.

Shoppers come from all over including across the lake in Canada, Krutell said. She said they’re really looking forward to putting together a great shopping experience.

Hafer originated the event when she met other vendors and Pyrex enthusiasts to swap and trade items in their collections.

“It’s just really nice to see a whole bunch of like-minded people that all have vintage inspired hearts come together and share their thoughts and shopping and expertise,” Krutell said. “It’s a really awesome experience for everybody.”

Krutell said it’s like a museum if people want to look at the pieces at the event.

Hafer said the event is free and that the vendors offer more than just Pyrex pieces.

“Every person that comes kind of has like a little specialty in something, like a niche that they are really passionate about,” Hafer said.

This includes vintage clothes, stained glass artists, oven mittens, Pyrex-inspired items and more.

Hafer said she thinks the dishware’s mainstream popularity rose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think people were stuck online, looking at stuff, they couldn’t go out and do everything,” Hafer said. “And it just kind of exploded on Facebook and Instagram groups.”

She said it hasn’t lost its popularity and that she thinks people have gained more interest.

Other vintage items have also trended online and Krutell said it’s interesting to see how social media can drive trends.

Pyrex is a brand of dishware and, according to the Corning Museum of Glass website, was created in 1915. The heat-resistant glass was originally used in railroad lanterns and was originally marketed as Nonex or Corning nonexpansion glass in 1909. The wife of a Corning scientist, Bessie Littleton, baked a sponge cake in a sawed off Nonex battery jar, according to the website.

“Her experiment revealed that cooking times were short, baking was uniform, the glass was easy to clean, and, since the glass was clear, the cake in the oven could be monitored — all advantages over metal bakeware,” the website said.

Hafer said the milk glass with the decorations on the sides came out in the 1940s. She said whatever the trends were at the time, they used to decorate their dishes. For example, during the space race of the mid 20th century, they came out with a pattern called Horizon Blue to coincide with the moon landing. Hafer said the 1950s featured a lot of pink, aqua and yellow designs, and that the 1970s featured avocado, orange and earth tones.

Hafer said during the Great Depression years and war years, Pyrex came out with green stamps.

“When you bought groceries, you would get little stamps,” Hafer said. “And the more you saved, you could get free items and send (them) away and get free Pyrex. So like (they were) kind of trying to help households that way.”

Originally, the dishes were marketed toward housewives and those who worked in the home.

Hafer said Pyrex is safe to eat from and be around. Some vendors have a vintage item called uranium glass, a type of dishware with uranium in it that glows under a black light. It usually comes in shades of neon green and yellow. Hafer said uranium glass is also safe.

Both Krutell and Hafer said the most sentimental items they have in their collections are the items they received from their family members. Hafer said she has all her grandmother’s Pyrex and Krutell said she has an aqua Androck chopper from her grandmother.

Hafer said she’s seen a piece sell at the swap for around $10,000.

“There’s going to be a novice collector that is looking to spend $5 on something all the way up to somebody that is like buying museum quality pieces for their collection,” Hafer said.

Krutell said there’s something at the swap for anyone’s budget and something interesting for everyone.

Call Staff Writer Alyssa Ochss at (586) 498-1103.