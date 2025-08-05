Man accused of exposing himself to girls turns himself in

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published August 5, 2025

Advertisement

ROCHESTER HILLS — A 32-year-old man from Auburn Hills who is accused of exposing himself to a group of pre-teenage girls at The Village of Rochester Hills was arrested Aug. 4.

Brandon John Richardson, accompanied by his attorney, surrendered to deputies at the Rochester Hills substation of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:15 p.m.

Richardson was arraigned in 52-3 District Court Aug. 5 and is charged with two counts of indecent exposure. A $5,000 personal bond was set for him, which allows for his release from the Oakland County Jail. A conviction on the charge carries up to one year in jail.

Richardson surrendered eight hours after deputies released his picture and a security video showing him walking near one of the businesses where he allegedly exposed himself, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement.

Detectives received multiple tips after the photo and the surveillance video were released.

“I appreciate the public’s help with numerous tips coming in after the suspect’s photo was released,” Bouchard said in the Aug. 5 statement. “He was taken into custody last night and now has been charged and arraigned. We look forward to this case moving forward in the days ahead.”

Deputies said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. June 29 outside the Shake Shack at 66 N. Adams Road and the Barnes & Noble Bookstore at 200 N. Adams Road.

According to reports, the girls were seated outside the Shake Shack when the suspect walked by them and lifted his shirt. The girls said the man’s zipper was down and he exposed himself.

A few minutes later, when the girls were in front of the bookstore, they saw the same man, who again reportedly lifted his shirt and exposed himself.

One of the girls then yelled at the man, which prompted several adult women nearby to ask if the girls needed help.

At that time, the man took off running through an open-air food court and into the parking lot, where he was last seen.

Police said the suspect may have been involved in a similar incident in Auburn Hills earlier the same day.

“Repeatedly targeting young girls and exposing oneself is not only vile – it’s a serious crime. History has shown that this kind of behavior can escalate into even more dangerous acts, including sexual violence,” Bouchard said in the statement.

Richardson’s attorney could not be reached for comment at press time. A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 27.