Detroit Auto Show brings new, returning experiences to Huntington Place this month

The Detroit Auto Show will return to Huntington Place in downtown Detroit Jan. 14-25, with the public show running Jan. 17-25.

By: Brian Wells | C&G Newspapers | Published January 8, 2026

DETROIT — Engines, innovation and interactive experiences will return this month as the Detroit Auto Show takes over Huntington Place.

This year, among multiple interactive exhibits, the auto show is introducing the Visit Detroit Interactive Experience, an immersive, family-friendly showcase located in the atrium of Huntington Place.

A press release from organizers of the auto show states that the exhibit is aimed at sparking curiosity, creativity and career inspiration for the next generation of automotive and mobility leaders.

“Serving as a high-energy and family-fun gateway into the show, the new atrium activation reflects Detroit’s role as a global hub for mobility, technology and innovation — while intentionally creating hands-on entry points for young people to see themselves in the future of the auto industry,” the release states.

According to the release, the exhibit offers guests of all ages an opportunity to explore real-world science and engineering concepts, hands-on coding and problem-solving, augmented and virtual reality-based technician training and more. Additionally, children will be able to experience the Jeep and Ram Power Wheels track, which the release states “offers a thrilling, age-appropriate first connection to vehicles and mobility.”

Todd Szott, the 2026 Detroit Auto Show chairperson, said the exhibit is about inspiring kids.

“We want kids and students to walk in, get their hands on technology, feel the excitement of innovation and start to imagine themselves as engineers, designers, coders, technicians or entrepreneurs,” he said in a statement. “If we can inspire even a fraction of them to explore a future in the auto industry, that’s a win for Detroit and for the industry as a whole.”

Inside the exhibit hall, visitors can experience the debut of Michigan Overland Adventure, a new immersive feature celebrating the vehicles, gear and lifestyle of overlanding — self-reliant, vehicle-dependent travel to remote destinations, typically involving camping and off-road-capable vehicles.

“Designed as a rugged, adventure-inspired environment, Michigan Overland Adventure will transform a dedicated area of the show floor into an overland showcase featuring custom-built trucks, off-road SUVs, adventure-ready rigs and expedition equipment built for exploration,” a press release from the organizers states. “The experience invites attendees to step into the world of overlanding — where capability, durability and freedom come together.”

Szott said the exhibit reflects a shift that’s been seen in the industry towards vehicles that are “built for more than just getting from Point A to point B.”

“Michigan Overland Adventure taps directly into that momentum. It reflects how automakers – especially those with deep roots here in Detroit – are responding to consumer demand for capability, authenticity and vehicles that can take people further, whether that’s up north, off the grid or off the beaten path,” he said in a statement.

According to the press release, besides featuring vehicles from Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Jeep, Ram, Toyota, INEOS, Subaru and American Expedition Vehicles, the exhibit will also feature rooftop tents, off-road trailers, recovery equipment and expedition gear.

The show will also feature a number of signature experiences, such as the return of The Gallery, an ultra-luxury and exotic vehicle showcase; Modded Detroit, one of Michigan’s premier automotive enthusiast groups, which will bring a curated showcase of over 150 modified vehicles; and Racing Day on Jan. 20.

The Detroit Auto Show will run Jan. 14-25 at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd. in downtown Detroit, with the public show running Jan. 17-25. For a full schedule and list of exhibits, visit detroitautoshow.com.