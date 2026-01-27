Rochester serves up Foodie February to support local eateries

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published January 27, 2026

A package of bon bons from Asterism Artisan Chocolate includes space-themed treats alongside a heart-shaped bon bon. Photo by Charlie Scott, of Asterism Artisan Chocolate

Escape the winter blue with a Caribbean jerk chicken sandwich at Rochester Mills Beer Co. Photo provided by Rochester Mills Beer Co.

ROCHESTER — In an effort to help boost sales for local restaurants, the Rochester Downtown Development Authority is once again hosting Foodie February.

The promotion, which begins Feb. 1 and runs through the end of the month, encourages patrons to dine in or carry out from any downtown Rochester restaurant, cafe, bakery or bar, and save their receipts for a chance to win prizes.

Foodie February, Rochester DDA Events Coordinator Jenna O’Dell said, allows the community to support the downtown restaurants and get rewarded in the process.

“We’ve had winners in the past who bought a coffee at Bean & Leaf for under $6, so you don’t have to spend a lot of money to win, which is great for a lot of people,” she said. “Just one receipt could get you a grand-prize winning.”

Throughout February, patrons simply purchase an item, a meal or carryout from any of the participating restaurants for a chance to win.

“New this year, we’re doing daily drawings, so your receipt can be picked for a daily drawing, and then also it remains in the pot for the grand-prize drawing at the end of the month,” O’Dell said.

Asterism Artisan Chocolate, which opened in July, is one of many downtown merchants participating in the promotion.

Owner and local chocolatier Charles Scott said Rochester is different from many other downtowns because it has a “strong sense of community.”

“I’m starting to meet and learn about the other established business owners here,” he said. “If you’re the new guy in town, they will come in and introduce themselves, and it kind of feels old-timey.”

For February, Scott said, his most popular item is the heart-shaped bon bon, and every purchase at his shop is eligible for a contest entry.

“Everybody also likes my salted peanut caramel bon bon,” he added.

Foodie February, according to Stewart McWilliams, the director of operations for Rochester Mills Beer Co., is a great local event that brings people out during a time in Michigan when there isn’t much to do.

“Rochester has great food, and this is an opportunity for everyone to come out and try some delicious local food while supporting not just the restaurants, but the staff working at the restaurants — and with a chance to win gift certificates from the city,” he said.

During Foodie February, the Mills will have several food events going on.

“Chef Krystal will be featuring some great specials during Valentine’s weekends. We also have our Mardi Gras party on Tuesday, Feb. 17, which is all about the food, and starting Feb. 15 and running through March 15, we’ll be bringing back our three for $30 menu, where you get an appetizer, entree and dessert for $30,” McWilliams said. “It is one of our biggest promos of the year, allowing diners to sample lots of different food for a very reasonable price.”

Dimitry Goyfman, owner and operator of O’Connor’s Public House, said Foodie February is a great promotion to bring attention to local mom-and-pop restaurants in downtown Rochester.

“One of the things that makes our downtown so special is that we don’t have big national chain restaurants — and while that’s something we’re proud of, it can sometimes make it harder for small businesses to get big promotional exposure, especially during slower months. This program really helps put the spotlight back on our independent restaurants and encourages people to discover something new or return to a place they haven’t visited in a while,” he said.

O’Connor’s Public House is now offering a new lunch menu with smaller portions that are priced for lunch. Chef Brock Zolno will also be running multiple featured dishes throughout the month of February. Patrons can enjoy happy hour Monday through Friday from 3-5 p.m., featuring half off all appetizers and $5 Guinness pints.

Receipts from any of the participating restaurants can be brought to the Downtown Collaboration Studio, 431 S. Main St., through Feb. 28. Shoppers also have the option of texting “FOODIE” to (866) 603-4005 with a picture of their receipts.

Each receipt will receive one entry, eligible for the daily and grand-prize drawings. Three grand-prize winners — of a $500, $250 or $100 dining package — will be announced and contacted on Monday, March 2.

For more information, call (248) 656-0060 or visit downtownrochestermi.com.

Additional downtown eateries participating in Foodie February include:



423 Bar Grill & Rooftop

The Backdoor Taco & Tequila

BakeHouse 46

Bangkok Cuisine

BAUS Bar

Bean and Leaf Café

Bitter Tom’s Tasting Room

Board Babez

Bologna Via Cucina

Café 3:16

The Cheese Lady

Chicken Shack

Chomp Deli

Cottage Inn Pizza

Dessert Oasis

Dino’s Cookie Dough Bar

D’Marco’s Italian Restaurant

Domino’s Pizza

Downtown Café

The Eastman

Ernie’s On The Creek

The Flavor Lab Catering Co.

Georgio’s Pizza & Pasta

Give Thanks Bakery

Grant’s Pizza House

The Hemmingway Room

Hibachi House Bar & Grill

Holy Cannoli’s

The Home Bakery

Hungry Howie’s Pizza

Knapp’s Donut Shop

Kruse & Muer on Main

Kruse’s Paint Creek Tavern

Le Juice (Coming Soon)

Lettuce

Lipuma’s Coney Island

Main Street Billiards

Main Street Deli

The Meeting House

Novel: A Book & Sandwich Shop

O’Connor’s Public House

Park 600

Paul’s on Main

Penn Station East Coast Subs

Pure Green

Recipes

Red Knapp’s Dairy Bar

Rochester Bistro

Rochester Brunch House

Rochester Chop House & Kabin Krusers

Rochester Corner Bar

They Roxy Rochester

Sanders

Saint 1881

Silver Spoon Ristorante

The Spice & Tea Exchange

Sumo Sushi

Too Ra Loo