Wife of convicted murderer charged as an accessory

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published January 27, 2026

ROCHESTER HILLS — A 34-year-old woman has been charged as an accessory to the plot that led to the murder of Rochester Hills businessman Hussein Murray.

Amanda Ileana Hernandez, 34, of Lincoln Park, was recently charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion, accessory after the fact and conspiracy to commit false impersonation of a utility worker.

Her husband, Carlos Hernandez, and a second man, Joshua Zuazo, reportedly posed as DTE workers to gain access to Hussein “Sam” Murray’s Rochester Hills home before killing him Oct. 11.

The 72-year-old victim was the owner of Gold & Glitter Jewelry in Hamtramck.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of Newcastle Drive, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The men said they were investigating a gas leak but were attempting to gain access to the home to rob Murray and his 72-year-old wife, Linda Murray.

On the second attempt to gain entry, they were let into the house and led down to the basement. Linda Murray testified that Carlos Hernandez and Zuazo then came back upstairs without her husband, and when she asked where he was she was hit, bound with duct tape and repeatedly asked her where the money, safe and jewelry were.

Linda Murray, who was left upstairs, was able to free herself enough to call 911. Items were allegedly taken from the house by the men, including jewelry and cash.

Carlos Hernandez and Zuazo were both convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald said “an ongoing investigation” concluded Amanda Ileana Hernandez “played an active role in the planning and cover-up of the crime.”

“Sam Murray was a beloved father and husband. His family continues to grieve this loss,” McDonald said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the investigators who continued to pursue everyone involved in this horrible crime. We will continue fighting for justice for the Murray family.”

If convicted on the conspiracy to commit first-degree home invasion charge, Amanda Ileana Hernandez faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine. Accessory after the fact is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine and conspiracy to commit false impersonation of a utility worker is punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a $1,000 fine.