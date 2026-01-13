New business owners talk about planning, growth after year one

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published January 13, 2026

METRO DETROIT — When starting a business, entrepreneurs think about all aspects that will make it successful: daily operations, building a customer base, hiring employees, managing cash flow, city zoning ordinances and much more.

After navigating over the hurdles, making it through the first year feels like a milestone.

‘The biggest challenge has been getting the word out’

Bricks & Minifigs Novi, located at 49881 Grand River Ave., in Wixom, opened Sept. 21, 2024. In that first year, the store owners learned a lot about what worked and what improvements can be made.

“I think what got us through is our positive attitude and amazing customers,” said Cara Suksi, who created the store with her husband Kevin. “We have so many repeat customers. They’re so supportive. They take part in some of our events we’ve done. It’s hard to walk in our store and not have a huge smile on your face.”

Bricks & Minifigs Novi is every Lego fan’s dream.

“We sell everything Legos. We sell new and boxed Legos. We sell bulk Legos including bins,” Cara said. “Legos are made well. They don’t lose their value. They always fit together.”

The Suksis own Bricks & Minifigs Novi with two other partners: Cathy Drapeau, who is Cara Suksi’s mother, and Sean Krabach. Everyone took on different roles to make the store a success.

Kevin, who still works his full-time job outside the family business, takes care of the finances for Bricks & Minifigs Novi and assists with the inventory. Cara handles the marketing, events and birthday parties. Krabach is responsible for the inventory, and Drapeau was put in charge of human resources. Cara and Kevin’s teenage son Jack also helps out, along with a group of dedicated staff members.

Kevin always had an interest in Legos. Cara said he’d buy and sell them online, and one day suggested they open up their own Lego store. Along with sales, Bricks & Minifigs Novi buys and trades all Lego products.

Because of Kevin’s hobby, the Suksi already had a lot of inventory to stock the store. It was a long process to open the business. The Suksis traveled out of state to meet with the Lego CEO and founder. They also completed a week of training. They were required to give a presentation as to why they wanted to own such a business and also spent a few days working in the company’s flagship store.

“It was pretty intense,” Cara said. “It’s a risk. The biggest challenge has been getting the word out. People are still finding us for the first time. Every market is different. What sells in one market may not sell in another market.”

The owners continue to come up with new ideas as the business grows. Bricks & Minifigs Novi, for instance, will participate in National Lego Day on Jan. 28. Cara suggests customers check on the store’s social media pages — Facebook, X and Instagram — for updates.

“Star Wars” is probably the biggest seller. The botanical flower themes, superheroes, “Lord of the Rings” and Friends sets also are popular. Cara said that many people come in to build their own creations or sometimes find missing pieces from a set they already own.

‘I knew I had to keep going’

In the summer of 2025, Mariah Moore fulfilled a longtime ambition of opening up her own business called EverCare Home Health. The virtual office is located in Bloomfield Hills and provides home health care services throughout metro Detroit.

Moore always had an interest in helping others. She started caregiving when attending Ferris State University. After graduating from college in 2011, she worked for Child Protective Services in Michigan but also continued with caregiving on the side. At first it was to make extra money, but then Moore discovered how much she enjoyed working as a caregiver.

“I worked for different agencies in metro Detroit,” Moore said. “I knew I loved it.”

She eventually left CPS. In 2023, the budding entrepreneur decided it was time to open up her own home health care business. She wasn’t sure how to get started but met a mentor who offered a number of tips to help in the beginning. Moore paid attention to every detail to make sure she was on the right path to opening EverCare Home Health.

“She taught me how to do it from beginning to end,” Moore said. “She went over everything with me.”

That included putting together a business plan, setting policies and procedures, and registering as an LLC business. EverCare Home Health offers a number of nonmedical services including dressing, bathing, companionship, light housekeeping, and transportation for doctor’s appointments and running errands. Currently, Moore has 10 caregivers on staff and four clients. One strategy Moore uses to find new clients is to pay a company for referral leads.

“The most challenging part was finding clients in the beginning. No one was calling. It was disappointing,” she said. “I knew I had to keep going. It took about two months to find my first client. It seemed like it was never going to happen.”

Moore makes sure to get to know the clients and their families to find out what the needs are. Some clients receive short-term care while others need long-term care. One client is receiving care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“I stay involved so families feel comfortable contacting me,” she said. “We have to make sure the caregivers are reliable.”

While Moore is “glad my company is a little bit smaller,” she does have plans to expand in the future. She would like to add more 24/7 clients and offer medical care. She knows the hard work involved in operating her own business, and she is willing to put in the time.

“I want to continue to grow, and I still want to be able to have good relationships with each family,” Moore said. “I never thought I would have my own company. Focusing on my company full time is the most rewarding part. I truly enjoy it. I am doing what I love.”