The Friday Five — Feb. 5-8

1. WinterFest
Feb. 7 • Berkley
Free event features bounce houses, s’mores over fire pits, cake walk, lawn games, ice sculptures, petting farm, unicorn rides, ice skating, and mini doughnuts and hot beverages, noon-2 p.m., held outside of Berkley Community Center, 2400 Robina Ave., indoor restrooms and warming area available, berkleymi.gov/winterfest
Other outdoor festivals include:
Clarkston
Clarkston Winterfest, noon-3 p.m. Feb. 7, Depot Park, 375 Depot Road, clarkstonoptimists.org
Detroit
• Shiver on the River, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 7, Belle Isle State Park, 100 The Strand, detroitriver.org/events/shiver-on-the-river-2026
• Rouge Park Winterfest, noon-4 p.m. Feb. 7, Rouge Park Amphitheater, Lahser Road and Service Yard Drive, rougepark.org
Lake Orion
Downtown Lake Orion Ice Fest, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 7, Broadway and Flint streets, downtownlakeorion.org
Trenton
Winter Wonderland, 1-4 p.m. Feb. 7, Elizabeth Park, 4461 Elizabeth Drive, waynecountymi.gov/home
2. Black History Month music festival
Feb. 7 • Southfield
“Rhythm of Our Roots” features performances by soul singer Spyder Turner, jazz flutist Alexander Zonjic, jazz violinist Evan Garr, neo-soul vocalist Angela Davis, classical crossover duo Florella Strings, Detroit Youth Choir and more, free indoor event also includes food vendors, Black-owned business marketplace and educational exhibits provided by Black History 101 Mobile Museum, plus Lori Pinson of Fox 2 News to serve as master of ceremonies, 4-8 p.m., Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Road, cityofsouthfield.com
3. Outdoor hikes
Feb. 6-7 • Madison Heights and Shelby Township
Superb Owl Hikes
Learn what makes owls good predators and dissect pellet before looking for them during nighttime forest walks, for ages 6 and older, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and 7, Red Oaks Nature Center, 30300 Hales St. in Madison Heights, facebook.com/redoaksnaturecenter, register at mioaklandctyweb.myvscloud.com
Winter Luminaries
Includes lantern-lit hike, hot cocoa and stargazing with Oakland Astronomy Club (or educational presentation if cloudy skies), for all ages, 7-9 p.m. Feb. 7, Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center, 4101 River Bends Drive in Shelby Township, shelbytwp.org
4. The Wedding Collective
Feb. 7 • Shelby Township
Meet florists, photographers, caterers, coordinators and other vendors during bridal show, 2-4 p.m. (VIP at 1 p.m.), Packard Proving Grounds, 49965 Van Dyke Ave. in Shelby Township, packardprovinggrounds.org/weddingcollective
5. Music and theater
Feb. 5-8 • Various locations
The Barricade Boys Broadway Party
Features songs and stories from their time on stage in London, also hear quartet perform pop, rock, swing and Motown hits, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garﬁeld Road in Clinton Township, macombcenter.com
‘Somewhere’
Play set in 1959 about Latino family dreaming of theatrical fame while overcoming personal hardships, 7 p.m. Feb. 6-7 and 3 p.m. Feb. 8, Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center, 290 W. Nine Mile Road in Ferndale, continues Feb. 13-15 and 20-22, theringwald.com
Chamber Music Detroit presents Evren Ozel
Hear pianist perform Robert Schumann's "Carnaval," Claude Debussy's "Preludes, Book 1" and more, 7:30-9 p.m., Seligman Performing Arts Center at Detroit Country Day School, 22305 W. 13 Mile Road in Beverly Hills, CM Detroit season continues March 7, March 21, April 11 and May 2, chambermusicdetroit.org/season82
‘Catch Me If You Can: The Musical’
Show about 1960s con man’s frauds and relationships before eventual capture by FBI, presented by Dakota Productions, 7 p.m. Feb. 5-7, Dakota High School, 21051 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township, continues Feb. 12-14, payschoolsevents.com/events/details/41442
