Michigan State Police hold worship safety course

Worshippers from around metro Detroit participate in the Michigan State Police Security for Places of Worship course Dec. 17.

Photo by Charity Meier

By: Charity Meier | C&G Newspapers | Published January 14, 2026

NOVI — In the aftermath of the September shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, and with other shootings at places of worship, the Michigan State Police has resurrected a training program for security at places of worship, which had been paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec. 17, representatives from various places of worship across metro Detroit participated in the MSP Security in Places of Worship course at the Novi Police Training Center.

The course, which MSP holds at various locations across the state, provides attendees with the skills to create a safety team, develop a security plan, perform a vulnerability assessment and establish a culture of safety within their place of worship, among other topics, according to a press release.

“I think more now than ever it is very important that we have brought this education to our faith-based leaders and their security teams. I think it also gives a good opportunity because there’s not just faith-based leaders and their security teams from their places of worship in this; there are also law enforcement officers, people who are involved in emergency management, because I’m telling you, it’s a team, and we just saw it here in Grand Blanc,” MSP Col. James F. Grady II said.

“It takes everybody working together to provide the proper response and recovery from an incident like that. So, I think that education is the key for you to develop a plan to keep you and the members of your place of worship safe, to know what the vulnerabilities are, to make sure there are medical kits, and to know where you are going to rally up at, where you are going to exit, if there’s an active shooter. It just gives you an opportunity to think about the things you want to prepare for to keep everyone safe,” Grady continued.

He said that places of worship have to start with a plan, although plans are never perfect, and he reiterated his core belief that education is key.

Gilda Wong-Bingham attended the training. She is a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Farmington Hills, as well as her local community emergency response team, and an emergency room nurse at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak.

“We just need to be more well rounded in how we welcome and secure our facilities,” Wong-Bingham said.

She said the most important thing that was discussed is situational awareness.

“Don’t keep your head down. Make contact so that you know everyone that is in your environment so that odd things stick out, are seen and can be dealt with, so that you can be proactive and reactive when a situation is going on,” she said.

Novi Police Chief Erick Zinser commented on the training via email.

“In general, the training is important. Places of worship are community gathering places, and they welcome all visitors. Places of worship are seeing increased threats and hate crimes. Places of worship security training builds public trust and brings to light important training elements of security for places of worship. The training helps ensure the safety of their visitors and congregations and enhances overall community safety. The training is a true partnership between places of worship and their law enforcement communities,” Zinser said.