Man killed in crash involving Rochester Community Schools bus

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published January 27, 2026

ROCHESTER — One person is dead following a weekend crash involving a Rochester Community Schools bus.

The crash happened at around 7:50 a.m. Jan. 24.

According to Waterford Township police, a Pontiac G5, driven by a 38-year-old man from White Lake Township, was traveling eastbound on Huron Road near Josephine Avenue in Waterford Township.

Police said the car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Rochester school bus transporting 60 students to a school competition event at Lakeland High School.

“Unfortunately, the driver (of the car) was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Waterford Township Police Lt. Scott Good. “None of the children, at the time, were injured or reported injury. But there was one teacher that was transported to a local hospital out of precaution.”

RCS Superintendent Nicholas Russo alerted district parents to the crash in a Jan. 24 email.

“This morning, two Rochester Community School District buses were transporting approximately 60 students to a DECA competition in Lakeland, Michigan. An accident occurred between one of the buses and a passenger car. Students and staff have been accounted for and are keeping warm in the second bus. No serious student injuries have been reported at this time. First responders are on the scene. Parents are being contacted. Students will return to Stoney Creek High School. We will continue to share additional details as they become available,” Russo said.

A district official could not be reached to confirm the injured teacher’s name at press time.

However, a district parent and friend, Molly Corombos, organized a GoFundMe page for Stoney Creek teacher and DECA advisor Charlotte Oliver, who she says was injured in the crash.

The GoFundMe webpage states, “Unfortunately, yesterday as Charlotte and 65 of her students were being bussed to a DECA competition, there was an accident. Charlotte is so thankful that all her students are OK but Charlotte is not. She fractured one of her vertebrae and is in the hospital. Charlotte doesn’t want me asking for help but I think she could use some community support. She’s a single mom to an amazing young adult with Down syndrome. Our support will help with medical bills, care for her son Tim, meals and anything else she might need while she recuperates.”

Corombos said she loves the teachers at RCS, including Oliver, who she said is “just an amazing human being.”

“She is just a fantastic teacher, mother, friend and all-around wonderful human and I just wanted to make sure that she had support during this time,” Corombos said.

At press time, more than 425 people had donated to the page, with a total of over $23,000 raised.

“This community is so fantastic. The amount of love here is just amazing,” Corombos said. “I think it’s great the community stepped up to help her. I wish I could do more, but hopefully this helps her and takes the load off a bit more.”

For more information, visit gofund.me/a83faa7e4.