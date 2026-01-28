The Friday Five — Jan. 29-Feb. 1

C&G Newspapers | Published January 28, 2026

1. Winter fun

Jan. 31 & Feb. 1 • Various locations

Grosse Pointe Farms

For residents of city and their guests only, Winterfest features ice-carving demonstrations, ice skating, mini-golf on ice, chili cookoff, food trucks, live entertainment, games, activities, hot chocolate and adult beverages in heated tent, noon-4 p.m. Jan. 31, Pier Park, 350 Lakeshore Road, grossepointefarms.org/news_detail_T2_R119.php



Grosse Pointe Woods

Winter Olympics-themed Winterfest includes food trucks, crafts, pony rides, petting zoo, DJ, photo booth, inflatable games, ice skating, heated tents and more, also raffle to support new K-9 officer Arcos, noon-3 p.m. Jan. 31, Ghesquiere Park behind City Hall, 20025 Mack Plaza, gpwmi.us/bc-crc/page/winterfest-ghesquiere-park



Southfield

Winter Fest boasts indoor and outdoor activities such as ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides, rock climbing wall, high-ropes course, marshmallow toasting, and community resources and giveaways from Southfield Police Department and Southfield Public Library, 2-4 p.m. Feb. 1, Southfield Sports Arena, register at bit.ly/SfldWinterFest26, cityofsouthfield.com/departments/parks-recreation

2. Troy Home Show

Jan. 30-Feb. 1 • Troy

Get help with awnings, patios, windows, doorwalls, doors, siding, decks, flooring, kitchens, bathrooms, gutters, garage floor coatings and more, 4-8 p.m. Jan. 30, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 31 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 1, San Marino Club, 1685 E. Big Beaver Road, troyhomeshow.com

3. Art and science exhibits

Ongoing • Various locations

Anton Art Center

“Michigan Annual LIII” features 50 works by 35 artists from around state, on display Jan. 31-Feb. 28 with opening reception and awards ceremony from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 31, also see “Heartwork” with pieces by Lakeside Palette Club of St. Clair Shores, Mount Clemens Artist Association, Romeo Guild of Art, Shelby Township Fine Art Society and Warren Tri-County Fine Arts, continues on display until Feb. 28, 125 Macomb Place in Mount Clemens, theartcenter.org/exhibits

Cranbrook Institute of Science

“Mystery of the Mayan Medallion” intertwines fictional story with real artifacts from Cranbrook collection not previously on display, interactive experience runs Feb. 1-June 7 with members-only preview party from noon-5 p.m. Jan. 31, 39221 Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills, science.cranbrook.edu/explore/exhibits/mayan-medallion

4. MARVAC RV & Camping Show

Jan. 29-Feb. 1 • Novi

Find hundreds of recreational vehicles, parts and accessories, information about campgrounds and travel spots, and more, 1-8 p.m. Jan. 29-30, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 31 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 1, Vibe Credit Union Showplace (formerly Suburban Collection Showplace), 46100 Grand River Ave., vibeshowplace.com/upcoming-events

5. Theatrical productions

Jan. 29-31 • Various locations

'Almost Maine'

Show about love stories in all stages of relationships, presented by Grosse Pointe Theatre - Purdon Studio, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30-31 and 2 p.m. Feb. 1, Grosse Pointe Congregational Church, 240 Chalfonte Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms, continues Feb. 6-8, gpt.org

‘Newsies Jr.’

Musical inspired by newsboys’ strike of 1899 and based on 1992 Disney movie, presented by Berkshire Performing Arts Company, 7 p.m. Jan. 29-30 and 2 p.m. Jan. 31, Groves High School, 20500 W. 13 Mile Road in Beverly Hills, (248) 506-3777, rundellm@gmail.com



‘Rock of Ages: Teen Edition’

Lake Shore Musical Group presents '80s-themed show featuring songs popularized by Twisted Sister, Poison, Bon Jovi, David Lee Roth and more, includes live band Morbid Massacre performing as fictional group Arsenal, 7:05 p.m. Jan. 29-30 and 1:05 and 7:05 p.m. Jan. 31, Lake Shore High School, 22980 E. 13 Mile Road in St. Clair Shores, lshsmusical.ludus.com/index.php

