The Friday Five — Jan. 16-19

C&G Newspapers | Published January 14, 2026

1. Detroit Auto Show

Jan. 17-25 • Detroit

See vehicles from top automakers, also exhibits and showcases including Visit Detroit Interactive Experience, Michigan Overland Adventure, The Gallery, Modded Detroit and more, public hours run 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 17-24 and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 25, Huntington Place, 1 Washington Blvd., detroitautoshow.com

2. Fire & Ice Festival

Jan. 16-17 • Rochester

Includes Snowzilla Jr. Slide, Frosty the World’s Tallest Bounce House, synthetic skating rink, warming tent with food vendors and beer and wine, food truck rally, and marshmallow toasting, 5-9 p.m. Jan. 16 and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 17, also ice carving competition from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and fireworks at 8 p.m. Jan. 17, held around East Third and Water street in downtown Rochester, plus see ice sculptures on display at nearly 40 local businesses, downtownrochestermi.com/fire-and-ice-festival

3. MLK Day events

Jan. 17-19 • Various locations

Farmington Hills

MLK Weekend Celebration includes hustle line dancing from 2-3 p.m. Jan. 17, screening of “Selma, Lord, Selma” (1999) from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 18, and sign-making from 10-11 a.m., legacy march from 11-11:30 a.m., Farmington Public Schools Dance Company performance from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and small business owners panel from 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 19, Farmington Community Library, 32737 W. 12 Mile Road (march held outside along 12 Mile Road), farmlib.org



Grosse Pointe Farms

Day of Hope and Advocacy event features art, music, open mic sessions, yoga, chili potluck, local organizations offering information about social issues and more, noon-5 p.m. Jan. 19, Grosse Pointe Congregational Church, 240 Chalfonte Ave., (313) 884-3075, office@gpcong.org



Rochester

Keeper of the Dream Scholarship Awards Celebration honors Oakland University students who demonstrated efforts to break down cultural stereotypes and promote interracial understanding, also hear keynote by attorney, author and civil rights advocate Bakari Sellers, free and open to public, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (doors at 10:30 a.m.) Jan. 19, Founders Ballroom in Oakland Center, Suite 151, 312 Meadow Brook Road, oakland.edu/cmi/KOD



Royal Oak/Clawson/Berkley

“A day on, not a day off”-themed event hosted by Royal Oak, Berkley and Clawson school districts and cities, includes freedom walk and donation drive at 9:30 a.m. and service projects at 10:15 a.m. Jan. 19, Clawson High School, 101 Phillips Ave., romi.gov/998/mlk-service-day

Sterling Heights

• “Chaos or Community — Where Do We Go from Here?”-themed breakfast, hear from pastor, leader and advocate Bishop Corletta Vaughn and award–winning gospel artist Lisa Page Brooks, program also includes scholarship recognitions, networking and fellowship, 8 a.m. Jan. 19, Penna’s of Sterling, 38400 Van Dyke Ave. in Sterling Heights, presented by Macomb County Ministerial Alliance, (586) 799-2626

• Take short walk commemorating march Martin Luther King Jr. led down Woodward Avenue in June 1963, also remarks by Spirit & Truth Christian Ministries founder and senior pastor Bishop James A. Williams II and light refreshments, program starts at 10 a.m. Jan. 19, City Hall, 40555 Utica Road, presented by Sterling Heights Ethnic Community Committee, (586) 446-2470



Southfield

MLK Peace Walk Celebration features opening ceremony with remarks, comments by Mayor Ken Siver and recognition of participating organizations at 9 a.m. Jan. 19, Hope United Methodist Church, 26275 Northwestern Highway, then walk with Siver, Police Chief Elvin Baren, Pathfinders drum corps and more to Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Road, also program with presentation by Selma Foot Soldiers, dance performances by Dance Zone Center and The Hindu Temple Rhythm Dancer, and vendor display at 11 a.m., free events presented by City of Southfield and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Task Force, mlktaskforcemi.org



West Bloomfield

United We Walk on Jan. 18 includes keynote by Oakland County Intermediate School District Superintendent Kenneth Gutman at 2 p.m., outdoor walk (unless inclement weather, then held indoor) with drumline at 3 p.m., and children’s activities, storytelling, hands-on community service projects and more at 3:45 p.m., meet at West Bloomfield Middle School, 6000 Orchard Lake Road, wbsd.org/community/united-we-walk

4. The Novi Home Show

Jan. 16-18 • Novi

Find hundreds of local vendors focused on home improvement, remodeling, additions and building, noon-7 p.m. Jan. 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 17 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 18, Vibe Credit Union Showplace (formerly Suburban Collection Showplace), 46100 Grand River Ave., novihomeshow.com, vibeshowplace.com



Also this weekend:

Great Train Show

Find 250-plus tables of trains, also displays, workshops, demonstrations, test track, riding train for kids and more, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 17-18, Vibe Credit Union Showplace (formerly Suburban Collection Showplace), 46100 Grand River Ave., greattrainshow.com, vibeshowplace.com



5. Theatrical productions

Jan. 17-19 • Various locations

‘5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche’

Show about The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein in 1956 and how their idyllic town and lifestyle are threatened when atomic bomb sirens go off, performed by Stagecrafters 2nd Stage, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 (Jan. 17-18 sold out), The Baldwin Theatre, 415 S. Lafayette in Royal Oak, show continues Jan. 22 and 25 (Jan. 23-24 sold out), stagecrafters.org

‘Anatomy of a Murder’

Play about defense attorney representing lieutenant accused of killing bartender who allegedly raped his wife, 8 p.m. Jan. 16-17 and 2 p.m. Jan. 18, Ridgedale Players, 205 W. Long Lake Road in Troy, continues on select dates until Feb. 1, ridgedaleplayers.com

‘Once Upon A Mattress’

Musical comedy based on Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16-17 and 2 p.m. Jan. 18, Birmingham Village Players, 34660 Woodward Ave., continues Jan. 22-25, birminghamvillageplayers.com

